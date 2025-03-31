InfiniLink Secures $10M Funding from MediaTek, Sukna Ventures, and Egypt Ventures to Develop Integrated Optical Engines for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

InfiniLink has raised $10M in seed funding to accelerate the development of its optical connectivity solutions, addressing the growing bandwidth and energy efficiency demands of AI-driven data centers.

CAIRO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfiniLink, an innovative semiconductor startup specializing in advanced optical data connectivity chips for AI-driven data centers, today announced the successful closure of a $10M funding round. This seed-stage investment was joined by MediaTek, a leading fabless semiconductor company, and Sukna Ventures, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with participation from the Egyptian VC firm Egypt Ventures and angel investor M Empire Angels.

Since its founding in 2022, InfiniLink developed groundbreaking Silicon Photonics integrated optical transceiver chiplets (iOTC) technology. The funding will enable the company to advance its mission of transforming data center connectivity leveraging its deep expertise in Analog Mixed-Signal and Photonics. As AI workloads and data-intensive applications drive an exponential rise in bandwidth demands, traditional electrical and optical interconnects are hitting power and scalability limits. InfiniLink's iOTC technology addresses these challenges by enabling low-power pluggable transceiver modules and high-bandwidth-density co-packaged optical engines (CPO). These solutions provide ultra-high-speed, energy-efficient data connectivity essential for the next generation of AI-driven data centers.

"Collaborating with MediaTek will be instrumental in advancing our vision for cutting-edge optical connectivity solutions," said Ahmed Aboul-Ella, Co-founder and CEO of InfiniLink. "With this strategic partnership, we look forward to accelerating the commercialization of our innovative technologies. We believe it will make a significant impact on data center optical connectivity." added Aboul-Ella.

"We are thrilled to be part of InfiniLink's journey. Over the past three years, our partnership has been very successful, culminating in the establishment of MediaTek Egypt. We look forward to further scaling our collaboration in the region with this investment." said George Chien, Senior General Manager, MediaTek.

"At Sukna Ventures, we are proud to partner with InfiniLink. Their groundbreaking optical connectivity technology, engineered by an exceptionally skilled team, addresses AI's relentless energy demands in data centers. This innovation perfectly aligns with our mandate to empower high-potential startups from the MENA region, and we are committed to supporting their international scaling efforts." said Waleed Alballaa, General Partner at Sukna Ventures.

"With the combined expertise of our investors, we are well-positioned to accelerate product development, expand globally, and meet the surging demand for AI-driven connectivity solutions." concluded Ahmed Aboul-Ella.

