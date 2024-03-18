Infinite Electronics Announces Intent to Sell KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves Businesses to Alive Telecommunications

"We see the immense value these brands hold, and they fit seamlessly within our expanding portfolio," said Daniel Barton, President for Alive Telecommunications. Post this

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the great work Infinite Electronics has done growing both KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves brands," said Daniel Barton, President for Alive Telecommunications. "We see the immense value these brands hold, and they fit seamlessly within our expanding portfolio."

The transition of KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves businesses to Alive Telecommunications is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

For more information about Infinite Electronics, please visit infiniteelectronics.com. For information on Alive Telecommunications, visit alivetele.com/.

About Infinite Electronics, Inc.:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

About Alive Telecommunications:

A global supplier of communications equipment, systems and services. Alive Telecom is dedicated to providing the highest level of quality workmanship, service response and professionalism to its clients. Learn more at alivetele.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Infinite Electronics, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

