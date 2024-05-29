Infinite Electronics Announces Reforestation Initiative Resulting in Over 11,000 New Trees to Be Planted

"At Infinite Electronics, our commitment to sustainability and ecological stewardship is ingrained in our corporate ethos," said Penny Cotner, the company's CEO. Post this

Participating e-commerce brands under Infinite's umbrella included Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, PolyPhaser, Transtector and Aiconics. Now entering its third year, this initiative has collectively facilitated the planting of over 33,000 trees across various regions worldwide.

Trees, as vital components of the Earth's ecosystem, play an indispensable role in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity, encompassing over 80 percent of terrestrial species. Moreover, forests serve as invaluable sources of employment for millions globally, while also serving as carbon sinks and reservoirs of medicinal resources. Through its community-centric initiative, Infinite Cares, Infinite Electronics remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, championing philanthropic causes and volunteerism to effect positive change.

