INFINITI HR, a 2022 Top Place to Work, Concludes its Fourth Annual Back-to-School Drive, Donating Nearly 25,000 Items to Local Children in Need

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading national HR outsourcing firm, INFINITI HR, concluded its fourth annual Back-to-School Drive. The annual event provided approximately 200 youth in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade across the Greater Washington D.C. Metro Area with school supplies and backpacks they need to start a new school year.

The INFINITI HR Back-to School Drive ran for a two-week period and corralled a total of 39 backpacks, 88 highlighters, 468 markers, 39 binders, 117 spiral notebooks, 78 composition notebooks, 3,978 index cards, 17,550 sheets of paper, 117 folders, 39 rulers, 195 pens, 39 bottles of hand sanitizer, 39 pair of scissors, 195 erasers, 39 pencil sharpeners, 468 colored pencils, 936 crayons, 78 glue sticks, 78 dry erase markers, and 312 pencils.

Employees of INFINITI HR came together to donate and collect this wide range of supplies. During the drive, INFINITI HR filled nearly 40 backpacks with school supplies.

INFINITI HR employees gathered in its corporate headquarters to assemble the backpacks and arranged for their distribution to various schools including Burtonsville Elementary School in Burtonsville, Maryland and Bond Mill Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland.

"Commitment remains one of our core values at INFINITI HR, and we are extremely proud to host this annual event that provides school supplies to local children in the community," Christine Knisley of INFINITI HR said. "We are pleased to support these deserving students in their educational journey and success in school."

"Our employees have huge hearts, especially when it comes to helping our youth and supporting our local schools," INFINITI HR Managing Partner Mark Schwaiger said. "We hope our employees and partners' generous donations of supplies will prepare students for another fantastic school year."

For information, to volunteer, or to donate in the future, please contact Christine Knisley at INFINITI HR at [email protected] or 301.798.5199.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.

To learn more about how your business can save time, money, and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email [email protected].

