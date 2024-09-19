INFINITI HR Celebrates Fifth Annual Back-to-School Drive with Record Donations, Providing Nearly 3,000 Items to Local Elementary School Students in Need

INFINITI HR concluded its fifth annual Back-to-School Drive, donating nearly 3,000 school supplies to students in the Greater Washington D.C. Metro Area. Partnering with Neighbor Network, they assembled 61 fully stocked backpacks for Burtonsville and Bond Mill Elementary Schools. The initiative reflects INFINITI HR's commitment to community service, empowering local children for academic success.

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINITI HR, a leading national HR outsourcing firm, concludes its fifth annual Back-to-School Drive in 2024. This year's drive surpassed previous efforts, with the team collecting and donating nearly 3,000 school supply items to elementary school students across the Greater Washington D.C. Metro Area.

During the annual two-week initiative, INFINITI HR employees came together to assemble 61 fully stocked backpacks for students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade at Burtonsville Elementary School in Burtonsville, Maryland and Bond Mill Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland. For the last few years, INFINITI HR has partnered with the local organization, Neighbor Network (Neighbors Helping Neighbors), to further extend its reach and impact. The alliance has allowed Neighbor Network to receive more donations in its mission to supply fully stocked backpacks for low-income families, and INFINITI HR is able to provide additional volunteer opportunities for their employees.

Some neighboring businesses with offices in the same building as INFINITI HR's corporate headquarters, contributed by donating supplies as well. Employees of INFINITI HR then gathered to sort, pack, and prepare all the gathered supplies for delivery to these local schools. The supplies included 305 pens, 305 erasers, 61 pencil sharpeners, 793 pencils, 61 pairs of scissors, 122 glue sticks, 61 highlighters, 122 dry erase markers, 61 boxes of colored pencils, 61 boxes of crayons, 61 packs of markers, 61 binders, 183 spiral notebooks, 122 composition books, 61 packs of index cards, 183 packs of paper, 183 folders, and 61 rulers.

"Doing the next right thing and a commitment to serving the community are ingrained in our company culture. We find that our employees also share the same values as our company, so it truly is a great match," said Christine Knisley of INFINITI HR. "We are incredibly proud to host this annual back-to-school drive that directly impacts the educational experience and lives of local children. We hope these donations empower students to excel in their studies and have a successful school year."

INFINITI HR Managing Partner Mark Schwaiger added, "Our employees have huge hearts, especially when it comes to supporting our youth and local schools. The generosity demonstrated during this drive will help prepare these students for another fantastic year of learning."

For more information about INFINITI HR's community initiatives, or to inquire about volunteering or donating in the future, please contact Christine Knisley at INFINITI HR via email at [email protected] or by phone at 301.798.5199.

About Neighbor Network

Dealing with the challenges of today requires problem-solvers who bring different perspectives and are willing to take risks. Neighbor Network emerged out of a pursuit to inspire and support the community, and a desire for actions to speak louder than words. Established in 2000, the organization is driven by progressive ideas, bold actions, and a strong foundation of support. Visit neighbor-network.org for more information.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.

