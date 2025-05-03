INFINITI HR Celebrates National Volunteer Month with a Year-Round Commitment to Community Impact

INFINITI HR marked National Volunteer Month by highlighting its ongoing commitment to community service. In 2024, employees contributed over 300 volunteer hours and nearly $50,000 in goods and services. Initiatives included back-to-school drives, meal preparation for food pantries, participation in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Maryland, and support for various charitable events. The company fosters a culture of giving by encouraging employees to volunteer during work hours, emphasizing that community engagement is integral to its business values.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National Volunteer Month, INFINITI HR is proud to highlight the collective efforts of its employees who donate their time, energy, and ethos of service. Through both hands-on volunteering and in-kind contributions, the INFINITI HR team has delivered an equivalent impact of 300+ volunteer hours and nearly $50,000 in goods and services in 2024, and we are not stopping there.

National Volunteer Month was created to recognize the impact of volunteerism and encourage Americans to get involved. While the spotlight shines in April, INFINITI HR has made it part of our DNA.

Here is what that looks like in action:

Back-to-School Drives: Our employees donate time and thousands of supplies through our Annual Backpack Drive to support local schools, equipping students with what they need to succeed.

Meal Prep for Food Pantries: We organize volunteer days where teams prepare meals for food-insecure families. We are making lunches for Elizabeth's House food bank/kitchen on June 27, 2025 .

. Braving the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Maryland: This year, our team raised $13,800 by diving into frigid waters to support athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In the past eight years, INFINITI HR and its partners have proudly contributed more than $100,000 to this incredible cause.

by diving into frigid waters to support athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In the past eight years, INFINITI HR and its partners have proudly contributed more than to this incredible cause. Employee-Led Giving: We support the causes our team members care deeply about—from local shelters and supporting veterans to life-changing acts of service, like donating a kidney to someone in need.

Walking for Good Causes: From volunteering at the 5K to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area, to staffing the Baltimore Marathon, to hosting a team for the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Maryland on May 3rd , our team proudly laces up to raise awareness and funds for causes that promote inclusion, youth mentorship, and community health.

But we don't stop at good intentions. We bake these values into our culture, encouraging every employee to use company time to volunteer, and recognizing their efforts in meaningful ways.

Why? Because giving back isn't a distraction from business—it is business.

"We know companies that consistently give back don't just feel good—they perform better. Culture isn't window dressing; it's the architecture that holds businesses together when things get hard. In today's tight labor market, where 38% of employees are expected to leave their jobs in 2025, building a workplace people want to be part of is no longer optional," said Scott Smrkovski, CEO of INFINITI HR. "That is why INFINITI HR isn't waiting for April to make an impact. Community engagement is a 365-day commitment. Investing in volunteerism is part of building a workplace where people feel valued, engaged, and proud of what they do."

This National Volunteer Month, ask yourself: What does my company stand for? What legacy are we building beyond the bottom line?

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) providing human resources outsourcing, payroll, risk management, employee benefits, and insurance services to businesses nationwide. INFINITI HR's tailored solutions help companies streamline operations, stay compliant, and build strong, sustainable cultures.

Learn more about how INFINITI HR helps businesses align values with action at infinitihr.com — and discover how you can get involved, support our community initiatives, and make a lasting impact alongside us.

Media Contact

Sarah Frye, INFINITI HR, 63 5135201958, [email protected], INFINITI HR

SOURCE INFINITI HR