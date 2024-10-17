INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski Selected to Present at Howard County Chamber's Inaugural Emerging Technologies Conference

Scott Smrkovski to speak at Tech Conference

LAUREL, Md. , Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINITI HR, a leading provider of human resources outsourcing solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the Howard County Chamber's first-ever Emerging Technologies Conference. This groundbreaking event will be held on October 18, 2024, at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland. INFINITI HR CEO, Scott Smrkovski, will be featured on the "Leading Innovations from Howard County & Beyond" panel, representing one of the region's largest private companies revolutionizing the HR technology landscape.

Scott will discuss INFINITI HR's exclusive partnership with Mulberri, a tech firm who is changing the way businesses get insurance, and how together they are leveraging AI and tech solutions like exclusive cyber insurance, instant certificate generation, and digital claims filing to transform risk management. Smrkovski will spotlight the company's ongoing efforts to integrate emerging technologies such as AI into human resources management, making it easier for businesses to transform traditional processes in insurance and HR, leading to enhanced efficiency and streamlined operations. Smrkovski will be in good company on the panel, alongside key industry innovators including Anuja Sonalker of STEER Tech, an autonomous vehicle company, Travis Griffin of Secom, a leading security technology company, and David McDonald of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Emerging Technologies Conference will offer deep insights into emerging technologies reshaping various industries, from artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to technology governance and workforce innovation. Natalie Evans Harris, Chief Data Officer of Maryland, will kick off the event with a keynote address focused on the state's tech-forward strategy, followed by panels that include Darryl Peek of Elastic, Wayne Stewart of 401 Digital, and Melissa Daley of Orca Intelligence, among others.

"We are excited to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in tech and HR," said Scott Smrkovski, CEO of INFINITI HR. "This is an incredible opportunity to discuss how technological advancements are transforming not only our industry but the entire business ecosystem."

The conference will gather 150+ professionals from various sectors, all eager to explore cutting-edge solutions and strategies to stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. For more information or to register for the event, please visit the Howard County Chamber's official website.

INFINITI HR is an award winning Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO.) Ranked 'Best PEO for Franchises,' INFINITI HR is the customizable PEO by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs.

