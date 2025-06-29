INFINITI HR Expands Business Insurance Solutions: Comprehensive Coverage in Cyber, EPLI, Workers' Compensation and More for Companies of All Sizes

Is Your Business Ready for the Unexpected?

COLUMBIA, Md., June 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine this: An employee slips on a wet floor and ends up in the hospital. A disgruntled former hire files a wrongful termination lawsuit. Your business faces a data breach exposing sensitive information. Sounds like a nightmare, right? But for many companies, these aren't just hypotheticals—they're real risks that come without warning. The question is: when the worst happens, will your business be ready?

The business insurance market is projected to hit a whopping $278.4 billion in 2024, which tells you one thing: coverage isn't optional. It's essential. And if you're in HR, you already know that managing risk is just as important as recruiting top talent or keeping employees engaged.

Do You Know the Different Types of Business Insurance Coverage Available?

INFINITI HR makes it easier for businesses to identify risks, meet compliance requirements, and build the right coverage strategy. Here is a quick look at what is available:

Workers' Compensation Insurance Coverage

Workers' compensation insurance is essential for businesses with employees. This coverage helps protect employees from the financial consequences of workplace injuries, covering medical expenses, lost wages, and rehabilitation costs. INFINITI HR ensures businesses stay compliant with state regulations while offering employees the protection they deserve. Learn more about our workers' compensation insurance coverage.

Cyber Liability Insurance Coverage

In an increasingly digital world, data breaches and cyberattacks are a growing concern. INFINITI HR's Cyber Liability Insurance safeguards businesses against the costs associated with cyberattacks, including recovery, legal fees, and regulatory penalties. This coverage is essential for businesses looking to protect themselves from digital threats. Learn more about our cyber liability insurance coverage.

Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI)

Employment-related lawsuits, such as wrongful termination, harassment, and discrimination claims, can be costly for businesses. INFINITI HR's EPLI provides protection against these types of claims, covering legal expenses, settlements, and damages, and ensuring businesses can focus on growth without fear of financial setbacks. Learn more about our EPLI coverage.

General & Professional Liability Insurance

General Liability Insurance protects businesses against third-party claims for bodily injury, property damage, and other accidents. Meanwhile, Professional Liability Insurance, also known as Errors & Omissions Insurance, protects service-based businesses from claims related to mistakes, negligence, or failure to deliver services as promised. Learn more about our general and professional liability insurance coverage.

Property Insurance

Businesses rely on physical assets, including buildings, equipment, and inventory. INFINITI HR's Property Insurance ensures businesses are protected from financial loss due to events such as fire, theft, or natural disasters, helping them recover quickly from property damage. Learn more about our business property insurance.

"Whether you're a 10-person startup or a 1,000-person enterprise, your exposure to business risk is real," INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski said. "We're here to shield you from that risk while giving you the operational freedom to grow."

Tailored Protection for Small, Medium, and Large Businesses

Unlike traditional providers that offer one-size-fits-all plans, INFINITI HR delivers business insurance through the lens of workforce dynamics. As part of our broader HR outsourcing model, the company helps organizations manage costs, navigate labor laws, and protect against risk—without the administrative overhead. And if you are looking for stand-alone coverage? We shop for you!

For Small Businesses: Gain access to Fortune 500-level coverage at affordable rates, thanks to INFINITI HR's group buying power. From reducing healthcare costs to ensuring EPLI compliance, small business owners can shift focus from red tape to revenue.

For Medium Businesses: Strike the right balance between cost control and comprehensive coverage. INFINITI HR supports growing companies with scalable solutions that evolve as your workforce expands. From bolstering cyber liability protection to customizing benefits plans and managing compliance across departments, we provide the tools and expertise to help you grow confidently — without getting buried in complexity.

For Larger Companies: Manage complex benefits, reduce exposure to employer liability, and streamline operations across multiple jurisdictions—all while staying ahead of shifting regulations.

Explore INFINITI HR's complete insurance and risk solutions here.

Why This Matters Now

The cost of employee turnover is expected to surpass $1 trillion in the U.S. by the end of 2025. Business leaders must proactively address the full spectrum of employee risk—from injury and compliance exposure to morale and retention.

By integrating insurance into a broader HR outsourcing framework, INFINITI HR positions itself as a single-source solution for workforce resilience.

What Business Leaders Need to Do Next

If you own or run a business: your insurance strategy needs to be proactive, not reactive. Waiting until something goes wrong isn't a plan—it's a gamble.

Ask yourself:

Do we have the right coverage for our business size and industry?

Are we protected across all the states (or countries) where we operate?

Are we balancing risk management with great employee benefits?

If you're unsure about any of these, it's time to rethink your approach. INFINITI HR's expanded business insurance solutions aren't just about protection—they're about possibility. As business owners face rising employee turnover, evolving regulations, and tightening margins, comprehensive, affordable insurance becomes a strategic advantage—not a sunk cost.

"Risk will always be part of business," said Smrkovski. "But with the right partner, it doesn't have to be your downfall."

To learn how INFINITI HR can help your business protect what matters most, visit infinitihr.com.

