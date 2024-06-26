INFINITI HR ranks #6 among top EORs

BURTONSVILLE, Md. and NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, was recognized among the most trusted providers for professional staffing, payroll processing, and other human resources functions.

Employer of Record (EOR) service providers, such as INFINITI HR, make it simple and easy for businesses to outsource their human resources admin functions. Check out this year's guide to find out why TechRadar ranked leading PEO INFINITI HR number six on its 2024 list of the best EOR service providers available. As a top choice for businesses in the service industry, the main reasons TechRadar selected INFINITI HR are because of its broad range of services, its franchise experience, and its certification by the IRS.

Each year TechRadar reviews leading PEOs and EORs to help businesses that are looking to streamline administrative tasks and keep their staffing levels lean and mean. EOR services are designed to make business roll along more efficiently, which means you'll get a solution that's custom tailored to suit your needs, with a price tag to match.

INFINITI HR was created with hotels, service businesses, and franchises in mind, and is a premier PEO provider for organizations both small and large. INFINITI HR has several clients in the hospitality space with big name brands.

"Being recognized by TechRadar as one of the top EOR service providers is a testament to our great customer service and dedication to creating the most innovative HR solutions out there," Scott Smrkovksi said. "At INFINITI HR, we empower well-known businesses with the top-notch HR solutions and support they need to thrive in today's ever-changing environment." Scott Smrkovksi said.

INFINITI HR's solutions come in four different pillars that cover the critical HR responsibilities of any organization, from payroll and recruitment, to insurance, risk management, and benefits. These solutions are extremely customizable, and INFINITI's size means any company can attract staff using an excellent suite of benefits. The broad range of services and INFINITI HR's extensive industry and franchise experience deems it an excellent choice for large companies in that sector.

The broad range of services and INFINITI's extensive service industry and franchise experience means it's an excellent choice for large companies in that sector.

To view the full list of the best EORs for 2024, click here.

About TechRadar

TechRadar's mission is simple: to be the source for tech-buying advice, offering everything you need to buy and enjoy the tech you love. Click here for more information.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.

Media Contact

Sarah Frye, INFINITI HR, 1 8665526360, [email protected]

SOURCE INFINITI HR