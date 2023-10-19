INFINITI HR Ranks in the Washington Business Journal's Largest Private Companies List in Greater D.C. for the Ninth Year in a Row

We're honored to rank in the Washington Business Journal's Largest Private Companies List in Greater D.C. for the Ninth Year in a Row alongside MARS Inc., Bechtel Corp, Carahsoft Technology Corp, Clark Group, and Peraton.

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year Washington Business Journal ranks hundreds of the hottest area companies in their fields. INFINITI HR, a rapidly growing and customer-focused PEO, made the list of the largest private companies for the ninth year in a row. The annual list includes more than 100 companies in the Washington, D.C., metro area that are locally headquartered and privately owned. This year, INFINITI HR ranked number 38 on the list.

INFINITI HR has continued to grow at an exponential rate and has doubled the number of employees in the past nine years. As a human resources outsourcing, payroll, and benefits service provider with its headquarters in Burtonsville, Maryland, the company made nearly $545 million in revenue last year. INFINITI HR is an IRS-certified PEO, a nine-time member of the Inc. 5000, and a 2022 Top Workplace in Washington D.C. by The Washington Post. As the leading PEO for some of the most recognized franchise brands throughout the world, the company now has more than 33,000 employees and clients in all 50 states.

"This is the ninth year in a row of making the list, and we are honored to be among other great organizations such as MARS Inc., Bechtel Corp, Carahsoft Technology Corp, Clark Group, and Peraton to name a few. Our success can be attributed to our loyal employees who work hard everyday and collaborate as one to provide stellar service and support."

INFINITI HR joins this year's list of the largest private companies in the professional services sector. The list is ranked by total 2022 revenue. Industries represented in the full list include: retail, professional services, technology, government contracting, construction, real estate, and more.

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for workers' compensation, employment practices liability insurance, and other operational business coverages.

