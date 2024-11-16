INFINITI HR Recognized by Forbes Advisor as a Leading PEO for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINITI HR, a prominent national provider of human resources outsourcing and Employer of Record (EOR) services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 4.2-star rating by Forbes Advisor in their recent review of the top Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs). This recognition highlights INFINITI HR's commitment to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with comprehensive HR solutions that drive efficiency and support business growth.

The Forbes Advisor review emphasizes INFINITI HR's robust suite of services, including payroll processing, employee benefits administration, talent management, risk management and compliance, all designed to streamline HR functions for businesses. INFINITI HR stands out for its customizability, allowing clients to tailor services based on their unique needs—an invaluable asset for scaling businesses seeking tailored HR support. Forbes Advisor also commends INFINITI HR's high level of support and advanced technology platform, which enables clients to focus on their core operations while managing their workforce effectively.

"We are honored to receive this exceptional rating and recognition from Forbes Advisor," said Scott Smrkovski, CEO of INFINITI HR. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing flexible, high-impact HR solutions that enable businesses to thrive. Our clients know they can rely on us as a trusted partner dedicated to helping them achieve their growth goals while ensuring compliance and that their business stays protected at every stage."

Founded in 2008, INFINITI HR has grown into a nationwide leader in HR outsourcing, with a strong focus on delivering value-driven, scalable HR solutions. This latest accolade reaffirms the company's position as a preferred full service PEO partner across diverse industries and business sizes. Industries INFINITI HR serves include but are not limited to – franchise solutions, healthcare, hotel management, retail – medical spas, medical offices, and hair salons – construction, manufacturing, financial services, telecommunication, energy, food and quick serve restaurants.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is an award winning Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO.) Ranked 'Best PEO for Franchises,' INFINITI HR is the customizable PEO by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. Businesses of all sizes allocate their employer responsibilities to INFINITI HR for one holistic service designed to reduce total labor cost, mitigate employer liability, and leverage the economies of scale of a large enterprise. The INFINITI HR PEO service may include custom state-specific HR Management, Recruitment, True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation Insurance, EPLI, Joint-Employer Liability Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance and access to True-Group Fortune 500® Level Benefits. INFINITI HR is proud to be the preferred supplier to many of the most innovative franchise brands throughout the world.

