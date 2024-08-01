INFINITI HR Unveils New Mobile App for Enhanced Employee Management

New INFINITI HR Mobile App Released

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employees Can Now Access Pay Stubs, Review Benefits, See Tax Information, and Submit Time Off Through the New Mobile App from Leading PEO, INFINITI HR.

INFINITI HR, a national leader in HR outsourcing solutions, has launched its innovative new mobile app designs to help you manage HR tasks. Now, employees can submit time off, access payroll, tax, and benefits information, respond to surveys, and more. This app, that is streamlining and enhancing employee management, is now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Key Features of the INFINITI HR Mobile App:

Access pay stubs, W2s, and tax information from your phone or tablet.

View and manage your employee benefits.

Create, modify, and manage employee schedules - approve timesheets and more, ensuring optimal workforce management and reduced administrative burden.

Track employee attendance, clock-in/clock-out times, and manage leave requests accurately all in one place.

Document Management: Securely store and access important HR documents, policies, safety information, forms, and employee records from anywhere, at any time.

"Our new mobile app is a game-changer for businesses seeking to optimize their HR operations and enhance the employee experience," said INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkosvki. "We are empowering businesses to stay connected and engaged with their people. This new mobile app is a testament to our commitment to bringing cutting edge technology to our clients and employees everywhere."

The INFINITI HR mobile app is designed with a focus on simplicity and ease of use. Its intuitive interfaceensures both HR professionals and employees can navigate the app effortlessly. Furthermore, the app seamlessly integrates with existing INFINITI HR systems, such as PrismHR, allowing for a smooth transition and immediate utilization of its robust features.|

The INFINITI HR mobile app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information about the app and its features, please visit infinitihr.com or contact [email protected].

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.

Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your business can save time, money, and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email [email protected].

