INFINITI HR Urges Businesses to Stay Compliant and File 2024 Taxes on Time: Essential April 2025 Tax Filing Tips for Employers

INFINITI HR offers tax tips, credits

COLUMBIA, Md., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the April 15 tax filing deadline approaches, INFINITI HR is urging employers of all sizes to take immediate action to ensure full compliance with 2024 tax regulations—especially those that impact workforce management, hiring incentives, and long-term financial planning. With regulatory oversight intensifying and workforce dynamics shifting, now is the time for business owners to get ahead of tax obligations, avoid penalties, and optimize their tax positions.

INFINITI HR, a leading provider of customized HR outsourcing solutions, is equipping business owners with timely guidance, practical tools, and strategic insight to meet the 2025 tax filing deadline with confidence. With mounting pressure on employers to retain talent and reduce financial liabilities, tax season is no longer just about filing forms—it's an opportunity to proactively manage compliance, reduce tax burdens, and enhance workforce investments.

Understanding the Stakes: 2025 Is Not Business as Usual

According to IRS Topic No. 653, failing to file an accurate tax return by the April 15, 2025, deadline may result in fines, interest charges, and increased audit risk, particularly for issues like misclassified employees or unclaimed credits. Additionally, a December 2024 report indicated that 38% of employees plan to leave their jobs in 2025, posing a significant turnover risk for unprepared businesses.

These workforce trends make it critical for employers to capture available tax credits—like the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC)—which rewards companies for hiring employees from underrepresented groups. This not only improves hiring ROI but offers immediate tax relief in a year where every dollar counts.

Top Employer Tax Tips from INFINITI HR for April 2025

Claim the Credits You Deserve – Don't leave money on the table. The WOTC and similar programs can offset thousands in taxes per eligible hire. INFINITI HR's team helps identify qualifying candidates and streamline credit documentation.

Avoid Classification Pitfalls – Misclassifying employees as independent contractors remains one of the most common—and costly—mistakes. Our compliance specialists audit your workforce structure to minimize legal risk and avoid penalties.

Stay Current with Tax Law Changes – From state-specific mandates to evolving federal requirements, INFINITI HR clients benefit from up-to-date HR support tailored to each jurisdiction.

Use INFINITI HR Resources to Prepare – Access our compliance checklists and downloadable guides to organize your payroll, benefits, and classification data ahead of the filing deadline.

Why This Matters to Business Owners

Beyond compliance, tax season is a key moment to re-evaluate your workforce strategy. Employers that prioritize long-term planning—such as employee development and retention—see better tax outcomes and reduced turnover. In fact, a global survey said employees are more likely to stay with companies that invest in professional development.

Given the cost of turnover is expected to reach $1 trillion in 2025, reducing attrition through smarter HR planning has never been more urgent.

Act Now to Stay Ahead

As April 15 rapidly approaches, INFINITI HR encourages business owners to schedule a consultation and explore how HR outsourcing can streamline compliance, unlock credits, and reduce financial and legal exposure.

To learn how INFINITI HR can help your business prepare for the 2025 tax season and beyond, visit our Contact Page or explore our Compliance Services.

For more information on how to leverage the Work Opportunity Tax Credit with INFINITI HR, visit infinitihr.com or contact us at [email protected].

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that provides customized HR solutions, payroll, risk management, and benefits administration to businesses nationwide. As an IRS-certified PEO, INFINITI HR empowers companies to optimize their human capital while reducing costs and ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations. For more information, visit infinitihr.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Frye, INFINITI HR, 63 5135201958, [email protected], INFINITI HR

SOURCE INFINITI HR