Infinitive Announces Next Generation Suite of Cloud Risk and Controls Solutions

Infinitive's comprehensive suite of solutions provides an effective means to mitigate cloud-related risks and ensure compliance through scalable processes grounded in industry best practices:

1. Cloud Risk and Controls Maturity Assessment: Evaluate a company's end-to-end cloud risk and control lifecycle process and approach to mitigating key cloud risks against best practices to provide a set of tailored recommendations for improvement.

2. Cloud Control Lifecycle Support: Establish and/or enhance risk management lifecycle process to evaluate cloud risks, design and implement controls and monitor for compliance.

3. Cloud Service Enablement: Create a structured approach for launching approved cloud services in a secure manner, while identifying dependencies and risks and providing alignment for stakeholders

4. Governance Policies, Standards, and Procedures: Establish robust policies, standards, and procedures to govern cloud environments effectively, ensuring security, compliance, and optimal performance.

Denis McFarlane, CEO of Infinitive, stated, "Companies stand to gain numerous benefits from migrating to the cloud, such as cost savings, enhanced flexibility, and access to state-of-the-art DevOps tools, databases, and AI platforms. However, successful cloud adoption often necessitates the implementation of robust controls and governance measures. With over two decades of experience, we understand the requirements for long-term success in the cloud."

By implementing Infinitive's cloud risk and controls processes, organizations can fully harness the potential of cloud technology and achieve the benefits of cloud migration.

Learn more about Infinitive's Cloud Risk and Controls Solutions.

About Infinitive

Infinitive enables Global 2000 companies to transform their business by generating more value from their investments in digital ad solutions, business and data transformation, customer & audience intelligence and enterprise risk management. Founded in 2003, the company offers insight and expertise into a wide range of industries including financial services, media, education, retail, hospitality, healthcare and non-profit. Our experienced consultants help our clients move, analyze, manage, and monetize their data in the cloud.

