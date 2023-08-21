Infinitive Proudly Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status, Showcasing Exceptional Expertise

AWS Recognizes Infinitive's DevOps Expertise in Enabling Clients to Implement Continuous Integration and Delivery
ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinitive, a leading technology and transformational consultancy and global AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, is pleased to announce that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This esteemed designation signifies Infinitive's successful completion of AWS's rigorous technical validation, showcasing the company's deep specialization and expertise in delivering cutting-edge DevOps solutions on the AWS platform. Through this achievement, Infinitive aims to assist businesses in enhancing their end-customers' experience by enabling faster delivery of high-quality, secure products.
The AWS DevOps Competency acknowledges top AWS partners capable of guiding businesses in effectively implementing DevOps practices on AWS. By automating and optimizing each stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), this approach helps organizations accelerate time to market and improve overall operational efficiency.
Denis McFarlane, CEO of Infinitive, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, "Achieving AWS DevOps Competency is a significant accomplishment for our company. It highlights our unwavering commitment to providing clients with innovative approaches to implementing DevOps practices on AWS. We are excited to leverage this expertise to accelerate our clients' data transformation journey and deliver even greater value through the power of DevOps."
DevOps is a transformative approach that empowers businesses to foster better collaboration, increased efficiency, and faster delivery of high-quality software solutions. By embracing DevOps, organizations can respond more effectively to customer needs, maintain a competitive edge, and drive continuous innovation. Learn more about how Infinitive helps businesses through DevOps.
Infinitive enables Global 2000 companies to transform their business by generating more value from their investments in digital ad solutions, business and data transformation, customer & audience intelligence and enterprise risk management. Founded in 2003, the company offers insight and expertise into a wide range of industries including financial services, media, education, retail, hospitality, healthcare and non-profit. Our experienced consultants help our clients move, analyze, manage, and monetize their data in the cloud.
