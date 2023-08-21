Infinitive Proudly Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status, Showcasing Exceptional Expertise

Denis McFarlane, CEO of Infinitive, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: We are excited to leverage our AWS DevOps expertise to accelerate our clients' data transformation journey and deliver even greater value through the power of DevOps. Tweet this

Denis McFarlane, CEO of Infinitive, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, "Achieving AWS DevOps Competency is a significant accomplishment for our company. It highlights our unwavering commitment to providing clients with innovative approaches to implementing DevOps practices on AWS. We are excited to leverage this expertise to accelerate our clients' data transformation journey and deliver even greater value through the power of DevOps."

DevOps is a transformative approach that empowers businesses to foster better collaboration, increased efficiency, and faster delivery of high-quality software solutions. By embracing DevOps, organizations can respond more effectively to customer needs, maintain a competitive edge, and drive continuous innovation. Learn more about how Infinitive helps businesses through DevOps.

About Infinitive

Infinitive enables Global 2000 companies to transform their business by generating more value from their investments in digital ad solutions, business and data transformation, customer & audience intelligence and enterprise risk management. Founded in 2003, the company offers insight and expertise into a wide range of industries including financial services, media, education, retail, hospitality, healthcare and non-profit. Our experienced consultants help our clients move, analyze, manage, and monetize their data in the cloud.

