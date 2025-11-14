INFINITT Healthcare Unveils Next-Gen Radiology Solutions at RSNA 2025 Visit Booth 3112 for Live Demos and Transformative Tech

"As we enter our fourth decade exhibiting at RSNA, we're proud of how far INFINITT has come and energized by the possibilities ahead," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. Post this

INFINITT is making it easy to witness intelligent technology in action. RSNA attendees can pre-book personalized demos with INFINITT's expert team, ensuring priority access to the newest tools for streamlining workflows, accelerating diagnosis, and improving patient outcomes in hospitals large and small. Set your schedule, skip the wait, and get hands-on with transformative solutions.

Spotlight: INFINITT Smart-Assign™ — Case Assignment, Automated and Instant

Meet INFINITT Smart-Assign™, a game-changing platform that automatically assigns imaging cases to the right specialist—no matter where they're working. With a single, dynamic worklist, radiology teams inside hospitals can eliminate manual searching and gain back precious minutes on every case. Prioritized alerts, advanced algorithms, and instant access to priors enable both onsite and remote radiologists to deliver faster, more reliable results. Visitors will see firsthand how Smart-Assign™ is setting a new bar for efficiency and turnaround times across hospital radiology departments.

Turn Insight into Action with INFINITT Business Analytics (IBA)

Imagine monitoring every key performance metric—turnaround times, workflow bottlenecks, referral patterns—with a single cloud-based dashboard. INFINITT Business Analytics (IBA) puts real-time, actionable data at your fingertips, so you can spot issues before they affect care or costs at your hospital. No downloads, no special certification—just smarter data, delivered anywhere, for confident decision making.

INFINITT AI Marketplace: Streamlining Radiology with Seamless AI Integration

Experience AI the way it should be; fully integrated, on-demand, and clinician-driven. The INFINITT AI Marketplace brings validated AI results directly into your PACS, eliminating the need for new platforms or complicated integrations. Select the AI applications you need, monitor their performance live, and pay as you go—always with total control and robust security. The era of frictionless AI for hospitals and health systems starts here.

Explore the Full INFINITT Universe

Booth 3112 will also feature the breadth of INFINITT's solutions across radiology PACS, cardiology, oncology, digital pathology, ophthalmology, dental, and more. Discover a spectrum of cloud deployment options, robust VNA solutions, advanced multidisciplinary team (MDT) tools, and next-generation imaging capabilities—engineered for every hospital's needs.

Why Visit Booth 3112?

Because what's on display isn't just technology; it's your opportunity to reclaim wasted time, make safer and faster clinical decisions, and step confidently into the future of hospital imaging. INFINITT's innovations are already changing how imaging teams work at hospitals worldwide—come see what's making the real difference.

INFINITT CEO Reflects on Four Decades at RSNA

"As we enter our fourth decade exhibiting at RSNA, we're proud of how far INFINITT has come and energized by the possibilities ahead," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "This event is where we get to show the world what's possible in medical imaging, and each year serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing partnerships and progress that drive our industry forward. We're excited to share the latest chapter of the INFINITT story in Chicago—and to keep advancing alongside our customers for many years to come."

Book Your Personalized Demo Today

Don't miss your chance to explore the INFINITT universe during RSNA 2025. Meet our experts, try the tech, and discover how your hospital can work smarter—starting now.

About INFINITT Healthcare

INFINITT Healthcare delivers best-in-class imaging informatics and clinical workflow solutions to hospitals and health systems around the world, empowering medical professionals with intelligent tools to deliver better care, every day.

