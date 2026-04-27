INFINITT North America and BioCache Launch INFINITT Workspace: A Cloud-Based Platform Transforming Digital Pathology Research

INFINITT North America, in partnership with BioCache Lab Solutions, is excited to announce the launch of INFINITT Workspace—a next-generation, cloud-based research platform designed to simplify and accelerate digital pathology research for universities and hospitals.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this collaboration, INFINITT provides all underlying technology, delivering secure cloud infrastructure, digital slide viewing, and robust collaboration tools. BioCache, meanwhile, manages the end-user experience for scanning and administration—handling professional digitization of glass slides and overseeing secure specimen storage and logistics.

INFINITT Workspace is specifically built to address the needs of research teams who require fast, reliable slide digitization, secure storage, and seamless remote collaboration. With BioCache's expert scanning and flexible logistics, projects of any size can be supported with ease.

Key Features of INFINITT Workspace Include:

Professional Slide Digitization: BioCache digitizes glass slides with rigorous pre- and post-scan quality control, with scalability to support projects large and small.

Flexible, Secure Storage: Users can choose secure storage at BioCache's facility or opt for prompt courier return, with extended storage for ongoing research.

Anywhere, Anytime Access: Digitized images are uploaded directly to INFINITT Workspace's secure cloud, enabling fast, remote access and simple, secure sharing.

Collaborative Workspace: Teams can invite up to five users initially, with expansion options to suit growing, multi-site research.

Streamlined Uploads: Data from nearly any scanner can be uploaded, or users can rely on INFINITT and BioCache to handle scanning end-to-end.

No Long-Term Contracts: The platform offers monthly billing with no long-term commitment, providing researchers with flexibility for projects of unpredictable duration.

INFINITT Workspace delivers a hassle-free, secure, and scalable solution for digital pathology research—combining INFINITT's trusted technology with BioCache's specialized specimen management and administration. Together, they empower research teams to accelerate discovery and collaboration, regardless of project size or complexity.

For more information about INFINITT Workspace or to discuss your research needs, contact INFINITT North America at [email protected].

About INFINITT North America

Based in Philipsburg, NJ, INFINITT North America is a leader in medical imaging and information technology, delivering innovative solutions for clinical and research excellence.

About BioCache Lab Solutions

BioCache provides secure, professional storage and administration solutions for biological specimens, including medical data, supporting hospitals, research institutions and laboratories nationwide.

Media Contact

Shannon Spak, INFINITT North America, 1 877-387-6960, [email protected], https://www.infinittna.com/

SOURCE INFINITT North America