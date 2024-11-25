INFINITT North America and Leafsprout Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Healthcare Imaging

"We're thrilled to partner with Leafsprout to bring this game-changing solution to healthcare organizations across North America," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. Post this

The INFINITT and Leafsprout solution stands out for its seamless integration with existing PACS systems, minimizing disruption and avoiding the need for costly "rip-and-replace" implementations. This makes it an ideal choice for healthcare networks to integrate new sites or managing diverse systems and environments.

"We're thrilled to partner with Leafsprout to bring this game-changing solution to healthcare organizations across North America," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "By breaking down barriers and centralizing imaging data, we're enabling clinicians to provide better care while streamlining operations and ensuring compliance."

Cezary Klimczak, CEO of Leafsprout, added, "Our partnership with INFINITT North America marks a major milestone in our mission to transform healthcare imaging. Together, we're creating a future where imaging data follows the patient, regardless of where exams are performed."

The INFINITT and Leafsprout solution offers a range of benefits for healthcare organizations seeking to enhance imaging capabilities, including:

Centralized Access: Bring related exam data from any system to your INFINITT solution for immediate review, normalizing data to your routine views and preferences.

Enhanced Collaboration: Provide web-based image viewing and interpretations, enabling your team to review images and related patient information from any PACS.

Streamlined Workflows: Manage your workflow in real-time, tracking scheduled exams, studies ready to be read, and reports that need to be finalized.

Ensured Compliance: Rely on enterprise-grade auditing and compliance, knowing that all access to imaging exams is thoroughly audited and recorded.

Seamless Integration: Benefit from a deconstructed PACS solution that adapts to your workflow and integrates with specialized third-party workstations.

Scalability: Deploy a solution that adheres to industry standards, ensuring uncompromised security, performance, and scalability – from small clinics to multi-site, multi-PACS enterprises.

Experience the Future of Imaging at RSNA 2024

Attendees of the RSNA 2024 conference can see the INFINITT and Leafsprout solution in action. Visit INFINITT Healthcare at Booth #2911 and Leafsprout at Booth #8326 to learn more about this transformative partnership and witness the power of connected healthcare imaging.

About INFINITT North America

INFINITT North America is a leading developer of Enterprise Imaging solutions for healthcare. Our mission is to help healthcare organizations capture, manage, and share imaging data to deliver better patient care.

About Leafsprout

Leafsprout is a healthcare technology company dedicated to transforming medical imaging by making patient data accessible, shareable, and actionable. Our solutions break down barriers between healthcare systems, enabling connected care.

Media Contact

Shannon Spak, INFINITT North America, 1 877-387-6960, [email protected], https://www.infinittna.com/

SOURCE INFINITT North America