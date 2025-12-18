INFINITT North America Expands Digital Pathology Portfolio with FDA-Cleared Hamamatsu S360MD Scanner Integration

INFINITT North America, a leader in advanced healthcare imaging solutions, is excited to announce the newest addition to its digital pathology platform: the FDA-cleared Hamamatsu NanoZoomer S360MD Slide Scanner, now seamlessly integrated with the INFINITT Digital Pathology Solution (DPS). This milestone solidifies INFINITT's position among the digital pathology sector's top innovators and signals a new era of practical, flexible imaging for U.S. hospitals and labs.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The INFINITT Digital Pathology Solution, FDA-cleared for primary diagnosis of FFPE tissue slides, now supports Hamamatsu NDPI file format through its collaboration. Facilities can leverage existing slide archives and hardware investments; lowering adoption barriers and accelerating the switch to a fully digital workflow—all within current hospital infrastructure.