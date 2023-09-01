INFINITT North America Facilitates Cardiology Solution Collaboration Between Marlette Regional Hospital and Deckerville Community Hospital

"The INFINITT team has proven to be a phenomenal resource and support for our collaborative networking project. We reached out with a task, and they took the wheel and flawlessly guided us through the whole process. I could not have asked for a smoother transaction," Tweet this

It was discovered that INFINITT's Radiology site at Deckerville would initiate echo exams which needed to be sent to Marlette for review by their cardiologists. Marlette already interprets cardiology exams using INFINITT CPACS. After discussing workflow requirements, INFINITT commenced the project without any additional triggers or sales – essentially becoming a mini alliance project.

The tasks involved adding information to templates, setting up connectivity and profiles, training staff, and assisting in workflow determination. Regular updates were provided along with separate calls to ensure a smooth transition for all parties. INFINITT acknowledges that effective partnerships and teamwork are crucial in maintaining an efficient continuum of care with minimal disruptions.

"The INFINITT team has proven to be a phenomenal resource and support for our collaborative networking project. We reached out with a task, and they took the wheel and flawlessly guided us through the whole process. I could not have asked for a smoother transaction," said Jennifer Hoag, Diagnostic Imaging Supervisor at Deckerville Community Hospital.

INFINITT is all about seamless integrations and taking on the heavy lifting so that both the hospital and staff can focus on what matters, and that's the health of their patients. Katrina Pandrea Moorehead, Director of Ancillary Services and Cardiopulmonary Manager at Marlette Regional Hospital adds, "Thanks to the exceptional team at INFINITT North America and Deckerville Community Hospital for working together collaboratively with Marlette Regional Hospital to bring Cardiac Echo images from Deckerville Hospital to Marlette Hospital's CPACS for interpretation. The entire process was handled efficiently through emails and a few Teams meetings. I could not have asked for a better group of people to work with. The process was remarkably easy."

INFINITT North America (INA) operates in 56 countries, on five continents: with over 6500 installations and counting. INFINITT has been ranked Best-in-KLAS Category Leader for the Community Hospital market and Imaging Center/Ambulatory market over 12 times. INA combines all the tools you need with fast and reliable access to images and data, to make the medical imaging component of your healthcare service model the easiest and smoothest piece of your care coordination plan.

