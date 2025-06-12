INFINITT North America Launches New Web Pages Showcasing Advanced Cloud Solutions for Enterprise Imaging

INFINITT North America, a leader in healthcare IT and enterprise imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two new informative pages on its website, dedicated to cloud options within its comprehensive imaging platform.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visitors can now dive into the details of INFINITT's Smart-NET Solutions & Features, gaining insights into the robust architecture that powers secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud imaging workflows. These new pages offer a transparent look at how healthcare organizations can leverage the cloud to streamline image management, improve collaboration, and enhance patient care.
"We've been in the cloud business for nearly twenty years, with hundreds of thousands of users logging in daily," said CEO David Smarro of INFINITT North America. "Our new web resources are designed to answer the most common questions and show, step-by-step, how our cloud architecture supports healthcare providers at every level—from small practices to the largest health systems."
The new pages provide:
- An in-depth overview of Smart-NET's features and benefits
- Detailed diagrams and explanations of the cloud architecture
- Real-world examples of how clients are using INFINITT's enterprise imaging cloud to solve complex challenges
Healthcare professionals, IT leaders, and anyone interested in the next generation of imaging technology can explore these resources now at https://www.infinittna.com/solutions/cloud-solutions/.
About INFINITT North America
Based in Philipsburg, NJ, INFINITT North America is a trusted provider of enterprise imaging and healthcare IT solutions. With a decades-long commitment to innovation and service, INFINITT supports hundreds of thousands of end users across North America and beyond.
