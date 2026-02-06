INFINITT North America Recognized as 2026 Best in KLAS for Cardiology Suite

"Being named Best in KLAS is more than an industry honor—it's confirmation that our vision for the future of cardiovascular imaging is resonating with providers," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. Post this

The INFINITT Cardiology Suite is a web-based PACS and structured reporting system purpose-built for modern cardiovascular care. The solution supports a full range of cardiology workflows—including echocardiography, non-invasive vascular imaging, EKG management, nuclear medicine, and cardiac catheterization—and can be deployed as a stand-alone system or fully integrated with INFINITT PACS and leading electronic health record (EHR) platforms.

"Being named Best in KLAS is more than an industry honor—it's confirmation that our vision for the future of cardiovascular imaging is resonating with providers," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "We built the INFINITT Cardiology Suite to remove complexity, empower clinicians with clarity, and deliver real, measurable value. This recognition belongs to our customers and our teams who challenge the status quo every day to move patient care forward."

Key features of the INFINITT Cardiology Suite include:

Sophisticated structured report creation with auto-population of key fields

Secure, web-based access to studies anytime and anywhere

Unified reporting that combines stress EKG and nuclear medicine into a single template

Standardized report templates across cardiology and vascular procedures

Automated data collection to simplify submission to STS and state registries

Streamlined submission of required data for ICAVL, ICAEL, and ICANL accreditations

As a 2026 Best in KLAS award recipient, INFINITT Cardiology Suite is ranked #1 and recognized as a top-performing solution, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction and measurable impact across cardiovascular imaging environments.

The full report, 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services, is available from KLAS Research.

https://klasresearch.com/report/2026-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3906

@KLASResearch

About INFINITT North America

INFINITT North America is a global enterprise imaging partner for medical institutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of INFINITT Healthcare, a global healthcare information technology company with world-class research and development capabilities. INFINITT delivers robust sub-specialty and multi-facility imaging solutions that are researched, developed, and supported entirely in-house.

Unlike providers that acquire third-party technologies, INFINITT designs its solutions end to end—enabling rapid customization, responsive service, and seamless integration across product lines. INFINITT's R&D strategy emphasizes compliance with global standards including DICOM, HL7, IHE, and HIPAA, and its technology has been verified in more than 6,500 clinics and hospitals worldwide.

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Spak, INFINITT North America, 1 877-387-6960, [email protected], https://www.infinittna.com/

SOURCE INFINITT North America