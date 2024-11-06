INFINITT, One Solution, INFINITT Possibilities: Revolutionizing Enterprise Imaging at RSNA 2024

"We're thrilled to showcase the future of enterprise imaging at RSNA 2024," said David Smarro, North America CEO, INFINITT Healthcare. Post this

A Legacy of Innovation, A Future of Possibilities

As a pioneer in cloud deployment and a key player in achieving the world's first Stage 7 DIAM accreditation for a major medical campus, INFINITT's expertise has earned the trust of healthcare organizations of all sizes since 1997. Our in-house research and development ensure a commitment to customization, empowering healthcare providers to overcome unique challenges and realize their full potential.

Experience the INFINITT Difference

"We're thrilled to showcase the future of enterprise imaging at RSNA 2024," said David Smarro, North America CEO, INFINITT Healthcare. "Our INFINITT platform stands at the heart of the imaging universe, empowering healthcare providers to realize new efficiencies, deepen collaboration, and advance patient care. We invite all attendees to experience the INFINITT difference firsthand and discover the infinite possibilities a unified solution can bring."

New Tech Revealed at the Show: Introducing INFINITT GLOBAL CONNECTOR (IGC)

Managing a patient's imaging history can be a complex challenge. The INFINITT GLOBAL CONNECTOR (IGC) transforms imaging workflows by centralizing all imaging information into a single, unified view, empowering your team to make more informed decisions and deliver the best possible care.

Experience the Power of AI-Assisted Imaging

INFINITT will also showcase its Cardiology PACS with Sonix Health Heart Assist, automating echocardiography measurements with FDA-cleared AI algorithms. Discover how INFINITT's AI-powered solutions can enhance your imaging capabilities and patient outcomes.

About INFINITT Healthcare

INFINITT Healthcare is a global leader in enterprise imaging solutions, delivering innovative, customizable platforms that unify imaging data across the healthcare continuum. With a proven track record of innovation and a commitment to excellence, INFINITT's portfolio includes radiology, cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology, digital pathology, and dental.

Don't miss your chance to experience the power of unified enterprise imaging for yourself at RSNA 2024. Visit INFINITT at booth #2911 and discover how we can help you shape the future of healthcare. INFINITT: one solution, INFINITT possibilities.

