INFINITT Recognized for Strong Customer Support and Product Development in Latest KLAS PACS Report

Many organizations have embraced INFINITT's cloud PACS, citing transparent pricing and a highly responsive support team as standout features. While the report highlights these strengths, it also notes opportunities for further improvement, specifically in proactive communication about product updates and known issues. INFINITT is committed to acting on this feedback.

"Our partnership with KLAS provides direct, honest insights into what matters most to our customers," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "We value every piece of feedback, whether it comes from KLAS or directly from our users. That's how we keep pushing ourselves to not only advance our technology but also deliver the kind of support and guidance our customers deserve."

As healthcare organizations navigate an era of rapid change, INFINITT remains focused on the fundamentals: listening to customers, providing reliable support, and ensuring its PACS solutions evolve to meet the needs of organizations both large and small.

For a comprehensive look at the latest trends and vendor performance in the PACS market, read the full KLAS report; PACS 2025: Consistent Support & Ongoing Product Development Are Key to Customer.

