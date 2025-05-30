INFINITT Recognized for Strong Customer Support and Product Development in Latest KLAS PACS Report

INFINITT, a global leader in medical imaging solutions, has been recognized in the newly released KLAS report on PACS for its ongoing commitment to responsive customer support and continued product innovation. As the healthcare industry leans into cutting-edge technologies like AI and the cloud, the report emphasizes that consistent support and proactive product development remain critical to customer success.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the KLAS report, most INFINITT customers — specifically those performing less than 300,000 studies per year — are generally satisfied with the company's PACS offerings. INFINITT posted a performance score of 88.8 among vendors in this segment, reflecting the company's push to enhance service and transparency. Notably, satisfaction among these smaller-volume customers has risen in the past year, a testament to INFINITT's complete overhaul of its customer success team and renewed emphasis on proactive communication.
For organizations completing more than 300,000 studies per year, INFINITT's performance score climbs even higher, reaching 92.8 (limited data). Remarkably, 100% of large-volume respondents reported they are satisfied and would stay with INFINITT's PACS solutions, underscoring confidence in both the technology and the partnership.
Many organizations have embraced INFINITT's cloud PACS, citing transparent pricing and a highly responsive support team as standout features. While the report highlights these strengths, it also notes opportunities for further improvement, specifically in proactive communication about product updates and known issues. INFINITT is committed to acting on this feedback.
"Our partnership with KLAS provides direct, honest insights into what matters most to our customers," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "We value every piece of feedback, whether it comes from KLAS or directly from our users. That's how we keep pushing ourselves to not only advance our technology but also deliver the kind of support and guidance our customers deserve."
As healthcare organizations navigate an era of rapid change, INFINITT remains focused on the fundamentals: listening to customers, providing reliable support, and ensuring its PACS solutions evolve to meet the needs of organizations both large and small.
For a comprehensive look at the latest trends and vendor performance in the PACS market, read the full KLAS report; PACS 2025: Consistent Support & Ongoing Product Development Are Key to Customer.
https://klasresearch.com/report/pacs-2025-consistent-support-and-ongoing-product-development-are-key-to-customer-success/3159
Media Contact
Shannon Spak, INFINITT North America, 1 877-387-6960, [email protected], https://www.infinittna.com/
SOURCE INFINITT North America
