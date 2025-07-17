Infinity-AP Expands Customer Base as Demand Grows for End-to-End Retail Store Buildout Services Across the U.S. and International Markets

Infinity-AP, a leading provider of end-to-end retail store buildout solutions, announced today that it is significantly expanding its customer base across the U.S. and international markets.
WAVELAND, Miss., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinity-AP, a leading provider of end-to-end retail store buildout solutions, announced today that it is significantly expanding its customer base across the U.S. and international markets. This growth reflects increasing demand from global retail brands seeking a single-source partner capable of managing every phase of a retail construction project—from consultation and design to manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and on-site supervision.
"Our growth isn't by accident—it's a direct result of the quality we deliver and the trust our clients place in us," said Herb Buford, Co-Founder of Infinity-AP. "We're not just building storefronts—we're protecting our clients' brands in every market we serve. Whether it's a flagship store in New York or a retail space overseas, every detail matters—from engineering and fabrication to final installation. Our clients know that when they work with Infinity-AP, we handle all aspects of the project, so they don't have to."
Infinity-AP's turnkey approach eliminates the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors across borders. The company's in-house teams specialize in:
- Retail construction consulting and project management
- Retail facade design and custom storefront, and engineering
- Custom glass storefront fabrication, metal panel manufacturing, and hardware fabrication
- On-site installation supervision and commercial facade installation both domestically and internationally
This integrated model helps clients reduce project timelines, control costs, and ensure brand consistency across multiple locations—whether in the U.S. or abroad.
As Infinity-AP continues to grow its national and international footprint, the company remains focused on its mission: to be the go-to partner for retailers who want speed, quality, and brand fidelity—no matter where the project is located.
"At the end of the day, our job is simple: protect the brand, deliver on time, and exceed expectations in every market," Buford added.
For more information about Infinity-AP's full range of services—from retail facade design to commercial storefront installation worldwide—visit www.infinity-ap.com or contact the company directly at 1-228-344-3499 or email [email protected].
About Infinity-AP:
Infinity-AP specializes in custom storefront fabrication, retail buildout planning, and full-service project management for leading retail brands across the U.S. and international markets. The company combines design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation expertise to deliver seamless, brand-consistent retail environments—anywhere in the world.
Media Contact
Herbert Buford, Infinity-AP, 1 228-344-3499, [email protected], www.Infinity-AP.com
Steven Elsenheimer, Infinity-AP, 1 228-344-3499, [email protected], www.Infinity-ap.com
SOURCE Infinity-AP
Share this article