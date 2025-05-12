Infinity Sun Launches New Collection of Luxury Body Oils, Merging Skincare and Sustainability.

This launch is the culmination of everything I believe in—results-driven skincare, conscious beauty, and the feeling of confidence that comes from glowing, healthy skin," says Veronique Munro, Founder and CEO of Infinity Sun. Post this

MONACO GLOW – A rich bronze shimmer oil for sun-kissed luminosity and bronze shimmering radiance.

ST. TROPEZ – A no-shimmer, deeply hydrating formula with skin-firming benefits, ideal for everyday radiance.

RIVIERA RADIANCE – A luminous gold shimmer oil that evokes the glamour and elegance of the French Riviera.

Each formula is infused with avocado oil, coconut oil, argan oil, squalane, and Hydrasynol DOI, a cutting-edge hydrator known for increasing moisture retention and improving skin elasticity. These nourishing, antioxidant-rich ingredients work synergistically to soften the skin, create a silky finish, and enhance the depth and longevity of any sunless tan.

In alignment with Infinity Sun's ongoing commitment to quality, eco-conscious innovation, the oils are housed in minimalist glass packaging, offering a luxurious yet sustainable alternative to conventional plastics. This launch continues the brand's legacy of responsible packaging, which includes its pioneering Plug & Spray™ technology and bag-in-a-box architecture, reducing waste and environmental impact across its product line.

"This launch is the culmination of everything I believe in—results-driven skincare, conscious beauty, and the feeling of confidence that comes from glowing, healthy skin," says Veronique Munro, Founder and CEO of Infinity Sun. "These oils are carefully formulated to deliver results and a sensory experience, while staying true to our mission of sustainability and luxury without compromise."

Infinity Sun's luxury body oils are now available at www.infinitysun.com and through professional salon and spa partners across the U.S.

About Infinity Sun:

Infinity Sun is the global leader in luxury sunless tanning technology and skincare. Known for its revolutionary plug & spray spray tanning systems, proprietary sunless tanning solutions, skin enhancing self tanning products, and eco-friendly innovations, Infinity Sun has been trusted by A-list celebrities such as Jessica alba, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Anniston, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Adrien Grenier, Kevin Costner, among many others. Infinity sun has been featured in SHAPE, O, Cosmopolitan and many beauty publications, seen at the OSCARS, GOLDEN GLOBES & TONY AWARDS and enjoyed by beauty professionals, and wellness-conscious consumers alike. The brand continues to raise the bar in quality and sustainable beauty with forward-thinking formulas and environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

Jessica Rogers, Infinity Sun, 1 323-782-1049, [email protected], infinitysun.com

