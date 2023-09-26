Infinity Sun Returns as the Official Sunless Tanning Brand for Miss USA Pageant for the Second Consecutive Year

"Our long-standing history of tanning pageant contestants and elite clients has solidified our place as the go-to choice for those who demand perfection." Tweet this

Infinity Sun's sunless tanning products are celebrated not only for their cutting-edge technology but also for their pioneering formulations. As the first sunless tanning brand to combine high end, results oriented skincare and sunless tanning, crafted with organic, natural, and healthy ingredients, these formulations deliver a luxurious tanning experience that aligns perfectly with the grandeur of the Miss USA Pageant. Infinity Sun's commitment to using safe and eco-friendly ingredients mirrors the pageant's dedication to beauty with a purpose.

The Miss USA 2023 contestants will take the stage in Reno, Nevada on September 28, 2023. The pageant can also be seen on The CW at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. Infinity Sun provides contestants with spray tans using the Infinity Sun Rapid Ultra Dark and Classic Bronze Solution and finished with Dolce Dust Finishing Powder. All contestants will receive Infinity Sun's Award-winning Glow on the Go Self Tanning mousse, to enhance their color for the stage, showcasing their unique beauty.

Veronique Munro added, "At Infinity Sun, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sunless tanning innovation. Our collaboration with the Miss USA Pageant for the second consecutive year is a testament to our ongoing commitment to promoting responsible tanning practices and elevating beauty to new heights."

For more information about Infinity Sun and their pioneering sunless tanning products, please visit www.infinitysun.com

About Infinity Sun:

With nearly 20 years of experience in the sunless tanning industry, Infinity Sun is a leading brand known for its cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking sunless tanning formulations. Trusted by state and national pageants, Miss USA, Miss Universe titleholders, and A-list celebrities, over 8,000 business professionals worldwide, Infinity Sun's tanning products are celebrated for their use of organic, natural, and healthy ingredients and their luxurious tanning experience. The brand is dedicated to promoting responsible tanning practices and skin enhancing ingredients. For more information, please visit www.infinitysun.com. Visit IG @infinitysun and @infinitysunpro

