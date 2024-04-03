Infinity9 Investment Group Announces a Strategic Co-GP Capital Funding Platform for Investors

Infinity9 Launches Platform to Access the Most Exclusive Space in the Capital Stack: Co-GP

MIAMI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infinity9 Investment Group, a boutique investment management firm specializing in alternative investments, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Co-GP capital platform, strategically designed for investors seeking to capitalize on diverse and lucrative real estate opportunities across the United States.

Infinity9 Investment Group, led by Ahmad Ashrafi, is a bespoke investment management firm catering to entrepreneurs, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals eager to elevate their investment portfolios with top-tier alternative assets. Their team has curated and vetted private off-market real estate co-GP opportunities for which the platform has been meticulously designed. These opportunities, which cover all asset classes and regions, are strategically targeted and include new construction, asset repositioning, conversions, adaptive reuse, recapitalizations, and renovations.

"We see 10-15 proprietary, off-market deals per week, of which we get to cherry-pick and curate the best and offer that to our investors", Ashrafi says.

Understanding each investor's unique needs, Infinity9 offers bespoke investment terms, accommodating investments ranging from $50,000 to over $5 million. The platform's flexibility matches investors' varying requirements and risk appetites, with a typical target hold period of 3-5 years and a maximum deal horizon of 10 years.

"At Infinity9, we invest alongside our clients in every deal," added Ashrafi. "With these co-GP opportunities, investors can essentially carry the same level of risk as LPs, but have a higher return because of their position in the capital stack."

Infinity9 is committed to delivering exceptional investment and building lasting relationships with its investors. The leadership's profound industry expertise ensures that Infinity9 remains at the forefront of innovation in real estate investment. "We don't seek to be the biggest firm; we aspire to be the highest," Ashrafi says.

"In this ever-evolving market, our goal at Infinity9 is to provide investors with a platform that not only meets their investment criteria but also exceeds their expectations in terms of innovation, diversity, and profitability," remarks Ashrafi.

For more information about the Co-GP platform and to receive deal flow, please email [email protected] or visit Infinity9's Investor Portal.

About Infinity9 Investment Group:

Infinity9 Investment Group is the investment management firm for entrepreneurs, family offices, and ultra-high net-worth individuals seeking to enhance their portfolios with top-tier alternative investments. Infinity9 provides deal-by-deal and fund structures for strategic off-market US real estate investments across all product types, geographies, and capital stack positions. At the heart of the firm's vision is the commitment to building a bridge between international capital and private US investment opportunities. For more information, visit Infinity9.com.

Media Contact

Investor Relations, Infinity9 Investment Group, +1 786 836 8164, [email protected], http://infinity9.com

SOURCE Infinity9 Investment Group