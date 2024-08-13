InfiniWell Launches New Smart Chocolate BPC-157 Dietary Supplement with Cognizin® Citicoline for Overall Healthy Brain Function

With so many consumers looking for less traditional ways to improve their brain health experience, it's exciting to collaborate with branded ingredients like Cognizin® to help support our mission of results-driven formulations Post this

Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Marketing at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc., said, "In our dynamic industry, delivery systems that present consumers with science-backed ingredients like Cognizin® in an effective, functional, and fun formulation such as Smart Chocolate BPC-157 are changing the face of the dietary supplement industry."

Driven by people's increasing interest in brain health supplements, the global market for these supplements was valued at USD 8.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% by 2030.

"With so many consumers looking for less traditional ways to improve their brain health experience, it's exciting to collaborate with branded ingredients like Cognizin® to help support our mission of results-driven formulations," said InfiniWell's VP Dr. Adam Killpartrick.

This guilt-free dark chocolate-cherry treat is perfect for health enthusiasts, nutritionists, and professionals alike who are interested in groundbreaking advancements in brain health supplements. With BPC-157 (250 mcg) and Cognizin® Citicoline (250 mg), it has only 35 calories, is sugar-free and allergen-free, and comes individually wrapped for convenience.

To learn more about our Smart Chocolate BPC-157 with Cognizin® dietary supplement and its incredible benefits, visit infiniwell.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or 917.386.7116.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko, U.S.A.:

Manufacturer of fermented amino acids and branded ingredients Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. is the North and South American office for KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., an international ingredients manufacturer whose primary goal is to provide health solutions that support optimal health for improved quality of life. Pioneers in the development and application of patented fermentation technology, Kyowa's ingredients meet the most demanding quality assurance standards currently in place within the U.S. dietary supplement, health food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. represents a line of well-researched, branded ingredients and an extensive line of quality-assured, ultra-pure amino acids and related compounds.

About InfiniWell

InfiniWell is committed to advancing human health through innovative, science-backed nutritional supplements. With a focus on leveraging the latest in scientific research, our mission is to provide products that support optimal health and longevity for our customers. For more information, visit infiniwell.com.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, [email protected] , https://cognizin.com/en

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA