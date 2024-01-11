INFINOX Charts Future Growth with Head of Trading Appointment, Robert Collins

INFINOX, a leading CFD trading solutions provider, has appointed Robert Collins as its new Head of Trading to lead the global trading team from its London office. With a background in trading and technology, including experience at IG, Collins aims to enhance INFINOX's competitive pricing and execution strategy, emphasizing client-centricity and a commitment to delivering a best-in-class trading experience.

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINOX, a leading provider of CFD trading solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Collins as its new Head of Trading. Based in the London office, Robert will lead INFINOX's global trading team with a focus on delivering premium pricing and efficient trade execution models.

Rob brings a wealth of experience in trading and technology, where he spent the majority of his career at IG. He has strong knowledge in the technology, quantitative and algorithmic aspects of trading. He has also held senior trading positions at multiple firms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Robert to the INFINOX team," said Jay Mawji, Managing Director at INFINOX. "His proven track record and extensive knowledge in quantitative and algorithmic disciplines brings key skills to INFINOX, leading the way for us to press forward with our competitive pricing and execution strategy."

Robert's expertise extends beyond technical knowledge, as he is also known for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to building strong relationships with clients and colleagues. He has successfully navigated the regulatory landscape of various regions, having worked for FCA and CySec regulated brokers, providing him with a well-rounded perspective on global market dynamics.

"I am excited to be joining INFINOX at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Robert Collins. "I am particularly impressed by INFINOX's commitment to client-centricity and its dedication to providing a best-in-class trading experience. I look forward to working with the talented team at INFINOX to further enhance our trading offering, optimise pricing and execution strategies, and ultimately deliver executional value to our clients."

Robert's appointment marks a significant step forward for INFINOX, solidifying its commitment to providing its clients with the highest level of service and expertise. With Robert's leadership, INFINOX is poised to continue its trajectory as a leading force in the CFD trading market.

About INFINOX

INFINOX, a global, multi-regulated online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries, has earned a strong reputation for integrity and trust since its establishment in 2009. Serving clients worldwide, INFINOX facilitates trading across diverse asset classes, from forex to equities, commodities, and crypto CFDs. The company provides personalized customer service. Boasting a broad platform suite, including Metatrader 4 and 5, the IX Social copy trading app, and the customizable IX One platform, caters to traders of all levels, ensuring effective navigation of financial markets.

