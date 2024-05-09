INFINOX Embraces Sustainability in the Financial Industry

INFINOX announces a shift towards sustainability, partnering with scnz.io to introduce eco-friendly digital business cards. Each card issued results in a tree planted through a collaboration with OneTreePlanted.org, showcasing their commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible corporate practices.

EBENE, Mauritius, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its continued commitment to environmental conservation, global trading platform INFINOX has announced a significant shift towards sustainability by going completely paperless. In a pioneering initiative, the company has partnered with scnz.io to issue eco-friendly contactless business cards, emphasising its dedication to responsible corporate practices.

In collaboration with eco-conscious digital business card supplier scnz.io, INFINOX has initiated a program dedicated to global reforestation. For each business card produced—a durable, lifetime card designed for single-issue, perpetual use—a tree will be planted in partnership with the renowned charity OneTreePlanted.org. These business cards symbolise both INFINOX's and scnz.io commitment to sustainability and long-term environmental stewardship. This initiative prioritises planting trees in regions where reforestation is critically needed, effectively linking everyday business activities with global conservation efforts. The rollout began successfully in the UK, continued in Lisbon, and will expand next to the UAE and subsequently to all INFINOX regions.

"Our move towards digital solutions significantly cuts down our paper use and by extension, our carbon footprint. This new initiative is part of our broader commitment to sustainability," explained Jay Mawji, CEO at INFINOX. "We are thrilled by the potential environmental impact of our efforts, and we are eager to implement these practices globally."

Additionally, INFINOX has stopped printing promotional brochures. Replacing them at the Colombia Money Expo will be innovative PVC bookmarks, which include barcodes linking directly to INFINOX's digital brochure, downloadable apps, and the main website.

Attendees at upcoming expo events will have the opportunity to see INFINOX's environmental commitments in action, underscoring the company's role as a leader in sustainable business practices in the global trading sector.

About INFINOX

INFINOX, a global, multi-regulated online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries, has earned a strong reputation for integrity and trust since its establishment in 2009. Serving clients worldwide, INFINOX facilitates trading across diverse asset classes, from forex to equities, commodities, and crypto CFDs. The company provides personalised customer service. Boasting a broad platform suite, including Metatrader 4 and 5, the IX Social copy trading app, and the customisable IX Sync platform, INFINOX caters to traders of all levels, ensuring effective navigation of financial markets.

About Scnz.io

Scnz.io is a leading supplier of contactless business card solutions designed specifically for large corporations. The scnzhub platform revolutionises the way businesses manage contact information, offering seamless and secure digital business card solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of corporate environments. Experience the convenience and efficiency of contactless networking with scnz.io

