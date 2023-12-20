INFINOX Embracing the future of Funding with EMIs: Faster, Easier, Better

INFINOX, a prominent global online trading provider, is enhancing its payment options by integrating Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) to offer clients a secure and globally accessible alternative to traditional bank transfers. This strategic move, timed as 2023 concludes, underscores INFINOX's commitment to innovation, providing traders with efficient and cost-effective solutions for managing finances and navigating the market with confidence.

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINOX, a leading global online trading provider, is expanding its payment options to include Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs). This move, strategically timed as 2023 nears its conclusion, is designed to offer clients a secure, convenient, and globally accessible alternative to traditional bank transfers. Recognizing the evolving needs of its diverse client base, INFINOX is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower traders to navigate the market with both efficiency and confidence.

Digital Precision: EMIs and Regulatory Assurance.

EMIs are regulated financial institutions specifically designed to streamline electronic payments, offering a significantly more efficient and convenient alternative to traditional bank transfers. Recognizing the transformative potential of EMIs, INFINOX has strategically selected renowned EMI providers that work with Tier 1 institutions, ensuring the utmost security and compliance for its clients.

Global Accessibility: Seamless Transactions Across Borders

This innovative integration unlocks a world of possibilities for INFINOX's geographically diverse client base. With EMIs currently available in over 200 countries, traders can now enjoy instant processing of deposits and withdrawals, allowing them to capitalize on market opportunities with immediate effect. Moreover, the user-friendly online platform offered by EMIs eliminates the need for paperwork or bank visits, significantly enhancing the convenience of managing finances.

Faster Processing and Streamlined Costs for Traders

Beyond mere convenience, EMIs offer significant cost-saving advantages compared to traditional bank transfers. By minimizing unnecessary fees, traders can retain more of their hard-earned capital. This increased flexibility empowers them to manage their finances effectively, funding accounts and withdrawing funds at their own pace, ensuring greater control over their trading journey.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients the added convenience and flexibility of EMIs," says Jay Mawji, Managing Director at INFINOX. "EMIs provide a secure and globally accessible solution that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible trading experience."

INFINOX's Ongoing Commitment to Innovation

Beyond simply enhancing your trading experience, INFINOX's integration of EMIs solidifies its position as a leader in the online trading industry. This commitment to innovation, coupled with its unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, continues to empower individuals to navigate the global market with confidence and success.

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a global, multi-regulated online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries. Founded in 2009, for nearly 15 years it has put world-class trading power into traders' hands. Every day, it enables thousands of clients across Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and beyond to trade a full range of asset classes, from forex to equities and commodities, and crypto CFDs.

The business is built on integrity and trust, earning a strong reputation in the industry. INFINOX is dedicated to giving clients access to various market tools, dynamic products, competitive trading terms, and personalized customer service. With a broad platform suite including popular options like Metatrader 4 and 5, the innovative IX Social copy trading app, and the fully customizable IX One platform, INFINOX provides tools for traders of all experience levels. These platforms ensure traders have what they need to navigate the financial markets effectively and efficiently.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Farah Farhat

Junior Brand Manager at INFINOX

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rajan Naik, INFINOX, 0-800-060-8744, [email protected], https://www.infinox.com/fsc/en/

SOURCE INFINOX