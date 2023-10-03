INFINOX Once Again Named Big Winner of 2023 Global Forex Awards

Global brokerage firm INFINOX has received multiple prestigious awards at the 2023 Global Forex Awards, including Best Trade Execution and Best Introducing Programme for Asia. Their recently launched social trading app, IX Social, was also recognized as the Best Copy Trading Platform globally, showcasing their commitment to providing a top-tier trading experience for clients and partners.

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The online brokerage industry recently held its annual prestigious award ceremony, the Global Forex Awards of 2023.

This year, yet again, leading global brand INFINOX managed to collect several esteemed trophies, including Best Trade Execution globally and Best Introducing Programme for Asia.

More importantly, INFINOX's recently launched social trading app IX Social, was named Best Copy Trading Platform globally - a remarkable feat given its launch earlier this year.

"We take pride in our commitment to deliver the best possible trading environment for our clients and partners and are delighted to see that our efforts are recognised by these awards," remarked a spokesperson for INFINOX.

"They motivate us to go above and beyond and to ensure our clients have a first class trading experience. "We are thrilled to have been awarded not only a global award, but also a series of regional prizes, which shows the dedication, time and effort we invest in our relationship with all the traders who trust in us."

Award-winning Approach to Trading

The Global Forex Awards are held annually in September, prior to which traders from all over the world cast their votes regarding various industry categories.

The awards are divided into retail awards for brokers catering to individual traders, and B2B awards for those catering to institutional investors. All in all, INFINOX brought home no less than 4 trophies in both sectors, including one Best Institutional Broker for its IXO Prime feature.

"We appreciate today's achievements but we look forward to the future because we believe in the improvements that will come with our innovations. Our team starts from our clients and works backwards looking for new ways to support them. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for us, our partners and our clients," added the spokesperson.

INFINOX's reputation as an award-winning broker is based on years of excellence, recognised by several industry institutions. The firm was named Best Forex Broker for Long-Term Trading in 2022, alongside winning the title of Best Trading Account in terms of margin rates for 2020 - and this is just a short list of the many awards granted to INFINOX over the years.

About INFINOX

Built on the foundations of integrity, ambition and inspiration, INFINOX today is a path-setter for the rest of the industry, mainly thanks to the accumulated decades of experience and expertise that its senior team of analysts hold.

The brokerage is particularly distinguished by its referral program, which currently includes over 14,000 partner clients. Offering a diverse range of over 900 tradable assets, multiple trading platforms, and round the clock customer support, INFINOX continues to lead the industry after more than a decade of operation.

