INFINOX Revolutionises Payment Success Rate with 17% Surge In Card Transaction Approvals

INFINOX elevates transaction approval rates by 17%, partnering with Praxis Tech to revolutionize payment experiences, aiming to empower global traders with faster, smoother transactions and enhanced local/mobile-based solutions. CEO Jay Mawji expresses commitment to innovation, solidifying INFINOX's position as an industry leader in online trading.

EBENE, Republic of Mauritius, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINOX, a leading online trading provider, revealed a game-changing 17% surge in credit transaction approvals, accompanied by an even stronger 26% increase across Southeast Asia alone. This increase, a result of a strategic collaboration, continues the company's relentless pursuit of enhancing the trading experience for its clients worldwide.

Partnering with Praxis Tech, a renowned paytech solutions provider, INFINOX has embarked on a journey to revolutionize the customer experience by ensuring faster and smoother transactions. Together, they are reshaping the game by leveraging real-time data and cutting-edge features to streamline transaction processing approval rates.

Guy Karsenti, Chief Technology Officer at Praxis Tech, stated "We're pleased to collaborate with INFINOX and contribute to their phenomenal transaction approval rate growth. By utilizing our global PSP network and feature-rich platform, which includes a Decline Recovery suite, this partnership is already delivering a greater payment experience to customers while also simplifying their global payment operations."

Looking ahead, INFINOX is set to enhance local and mobile-based payment solutions, catering to the diverse needs of its global clientele. These innovative payment solutions will offer greater convenience and accessibility, empowering traders to manage their transactions seamlessly from anywhere, at any time. INFINOX already works across a range of well-recognised Banking Providers for wire transfers and has launched an enhanced EMI offering; giving their clients the ultimate in transaction processing.

Our payment processing advancements are a result of our long-standing and strong relationship with Praxis; the leading Payment Orchestration Platform. We have benefited from their incredibly experienced teams and leveraged their technology to bring our vision and client aspirations to life.

Commenting on these future developments, Jay Mawji, CEO of INFINOX stated, "We are committed to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. Our upcoming initiatives aim to raise the bar in terms of client service, payments for traders further solidifying our position as a leader in the online trading industry."

About INFINOX

INFINOX, a global, multi-regulated online trading provider and the Official Trading Partner of BWT Alpine F1 Team, has earned a strong reputation for integrity and trust since its establishment in 2009. Serving clients worldwide - with over 15 offices, INFINOX facilitates trading across diverse asset classes, from forex to equities, commodities, and crypto CFDs. The company provides personalised customer service. service. INFINOX clients range from individual traders, social trading on its IX Social App, partners through its IX Partners Product and its Institutional IXO Prime offering.

To learn more about INFINOX, please visit: http://www.infinox.com

About Praxis

Praxis Tech Ltd is a Payments Technology Software company, helping companies simplify global expansion and optimize their payments infrastructure. They have grown exponentially over the past few years and are a top payments orchestration platform for merchants looking to grow their business, expand into new global markets and integrate with multiple payment solutions. Currently Praxis integrates with 540+ PSPs and 1000+ alternative payment solutions, supporting over 200 currencies.

