INFINOX Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Jana Zdravecka as Managing Director

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINOX, a leading global provider of online trading services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jana Zdravecka as Managing Director, Jana will be based in the company's London office and play a key role in structuring the brand as it enters a new phase of growth.

With extensive experience in corporate governance, financial reporting, and infrastructure development, Jana will be instrumental in supporting INFINOX's ambitious plans for 2024 and beyond. These plans include significant new initiatives across marketing, commercial, product, and data management, positioning the company for continued success in the competitive CFD brokerage market.

"Jana's expertise and proven track record at major financial institutions will be invaluable to INFINOX as we embark on this exciting new chapter," said Robert Berkeley, CEO at INFINOX. "Her strategic thinking and operational excellence will be key to ensuring we have the infrastructure and systems in place to support our ambitious growth plans."

Jana joins INFINOX from London Capital Group (LCG), where she served as Managing Director and CEO. She also boasts extensive experience working at Tier 1 financial institutions, demonstrating her deep understanding of the complex global financial landscape.

"I am thrilled to be joining INFINOX at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Jana. "I am impressed by the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing exceptional client experiences. I am confident that my expertise will be instrumental in helping INFINOX achieve its strategic goals and solidify its position as a leading player in the online trading industry."

Jana's appointment marks another step in INFINOX's ongoing journey of growth and expansion within the FX and CFD space. With a talented team and a focus on international markets, INFINOX is well-positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and continue offering valuable solutions to its clients.

About INFINOX

INFINOX, a global, multi-regulated online trading provider with a presence in 15 countries, has earned a strong reputation for integrity and trust since its establishment in 2009. Serving clients worldwide, INFINOX facilitates trading across diverse asset classes, from forex to equities, commodities, and crypto CFDs. The company provides personalized customer service. Boasting a broad platform suite, including Metatrader 4 and 5, the IX Social copy trading app, and the customizable IX One platform, caters to traders of all levels, ensuring effective navigation of financial markets.

