INFINOX Welcomes Daniel Skowronski as Group Executive Director

INFINOX has appointed Daniel Skowronski as Group Executive Director to lead strategic initiatives, bringing over 30 years of experience in finance, technology, and fintech innovation. Known for his leadership at prominent brokerages and his role as a fintech entrepreneur, Skowronski aims to unify INFINOX's global brands and strengthen its client-focused ecosystem.

EBENE, Republic of Mauritius, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINOX is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Skowronski as Group Executive Director. With an extensive career spanning over three decades in finance and technology, Daniel will lead strategic initiatives across the INFINOX group.

Daniel began his career on Wall Street in the 1990s, working with financial giants like HSBC and Bank of America before moving into the retail FX space in the early 2000s. Since then, he has held senior leadership roles at top brokerages, including Alpari, OANDA, and Admiral Markets. As a fintech entrepreneur, he launched DX Exchange, a pioneering crypto exchange integrating tokenized trading, and founded an AI technology company specializing in image recognition.

"INFINOX's strong presence in emerging markets like Asia and South America represents a great opportunity," Daniel remarked. "I'm looking forward to unifying our brands into one ecosystem where clients can manage their financial journey in one place."

"We are happy to have Daniel on the team," INFINOX CEO Jay Mawji said. "His unique experience and commitment to client-centric innovation will be invaluable as we expand INFINOX's reach and enhance our value-driven approach."

About INFINOX

INFINOX is a market-leading global, multi-regulated online brokerage that allows clients to trade a multi-asset class of CFDs. Founded in 2009, it forms strong relationships with partners and provides world-class service to its clients around the world. Its business is built on its core values of Integrity, Ambition, Excellence, and Inspiration.

