Infisical Launches Agent Vault, Letting Engineering Teams Ship AI Agents to Production Without Exposing Credentials

"Agent Vault is purpose-built for the agentic era. It reflects how we think secrets management should work when agents, not humans, are the primary actors on the internet." Post this

Agent Vault removes that risk at the source. Agents route their outbound requests through Agent Vault, which attaches credentials at the proxy layer, so the agent completes its work without ever seeing, storing, or logging the underlying secret. The credential brokering happens transparently: the agent is not aware that the proxy layer exists at all, which means a compromised agent has no surface to reason about, probe, or attempt to circumvent. In technical terms, Agent Vault is a TLS-intercepting, credential-injecting forward proxy purpose-built for agent workloads.

"Secrets management was built for a world where applications fetched credentials and used them. That assumption no longer holds for AI agents," said Tuan (Tony) Dang, CTO and co-founder of Infisical. "The tools most teams rely on for secrets management today were designed long before prompt injection was a concern, and they are anchored to a paradigm that predates this problem. Agent Vault is purpose-built for the agentic era. It reflects how we think secrets management should work when agents, not humans, are the primary actors on the internet."

What Agent Vault Delivers for Engineering Teams

For the teams deploying AI agents at scale, that shift changes what the day-to-day work of shipping agents actually looks like.

Ship agents to production without the credential risk. Teams no longer need to choose between moving fast on agent development and protecting sensitive credentials. Agents keep their full ability to call APIs, query databases, and integrate with internal services, but a prompt injection attack cannot walk away with the keys.

One credential layer across every environment. Most organizations building with agents run across multiple clouds, on-premise systems, and hybrid infrastructure. Agent Vault follows the agent wherever it runs, so teams govern credential access in one place instead of stitching together environment-specific solutions.

No agent code changes required. Agent environments can be configured so that all outbound traffic routes through Agent Vault automatically. Every agent running in that environment is covered without modifying agent code, rewriting prompts, or swapping SDKs. Teams protect their entire agent fleet with a single infrastructure change

Get Started With Agent Vault

Engineering teams can start building with Agent Vault today. The open source project is live at github.com/Infisical/agent-vault, with full installation instructions, integration guides, and architectural overviews available at docs.agent-vault.dev. Teams evaluating credential security for agent deployments that demand production-grade reliability and enterprise support are invited to reach out to the Infisical team at infisical.com/talk-to-us to discuss a commercial path.

Research preview status

Agent Vault is launching as a research preview. It is open source and available for developers to experiment with today, but it is not yet production-ready. Infisical is releasing Agent Vault at this stage to share its thinking openly, gather feedback from the engineering community, and iterate in public. Organizations interested in a production-grade version for enterprise use are encouraged to contact the Infisical team directly.

About Infisical

Infisical is the modern identity security platform for developers and agents. Trusted by organizations including Lucid, HeyGen, Hinge Health, LG, Volkswagen, and Hugging Face, Infisical helps engineering teams centralize how identities, secrets, certificates, and access are managed across cloud, on-premise, and multi-cloud environments. The platform is built on Postgres and designed to deliver day-one value to developers without months of onboarding.

For more information about Infisical, visit infisical.com.

Media Contact

Vlad Matsiiako, Infisical, 1 (620) 542-9910, [email protected], https://infisical.com/

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SOURCE Infisical