Infisical Surpasses 25,000 GitHub Stars, Cementing Its Place as One of the Most Trusted Open Source Security Platforms

"When we started Infisical, we made a commitment that security infrastructure should be built in the open. Twenty-five thousand GitHub stars tell us that engineers share that belief," said Vlad Matsiiako, CEO and co-founder of Infisical. "These aren't passive users. They are developers who have evaluated our code, deployed it in production, and chosen to publicly endorse it. For us, open source is not a go-to-market strategy. It is the foundation of how we believe security should be built: collaboratively, with full visibility, and accountable to the engineers who rely on it every day."

Key Milestones:

Alongside this community milestone, Infisical has achieved significant growth across its platform:

Reached 100 million downloads globally

Expanded to over 100,000 active developers on the platform

Now securing over 20 billion secrets per month

Infisical's platform has expanded well beyond its origins in secrets management. Today, the platform provides a unified security infrastructure layer that includes Secrets Management, Certificate Management, Privileged Access Management (PAM), and secure connectivity for AI agents via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). These capabilities serve developers, cloud-native teams, AI-driven workloads, and enterprises operating at scale across complex, distributed environments.

The 25,000-star milestone also reflects a broader pattern: organizations that begin with Infisical's open source offering increasingly adopt the platform at the enterprise level. Infisical is now trusted by fast-growing startups and global enterprises alike, including Lucid, HeyGen, Hinge Health, LG, Volkswagen, and Hugging Face. The platform serves security-sensitive organizations that require auditability, compliance, and infrastructure-grade reliability, all backed by a codebase that the community can inspect and verify.

Looking ahead, Infisical will continue to invest in its open source foundation while expanding enterprise capabilities across secrets, certificates, AI agent security, and privileged access management.

For more information about Infisical, visit infisical.com.

