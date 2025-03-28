Infiterra: A new name set to transform subscription commerce

"Infiterra marks a bold new chapter in our journey—built to empower IT distributors and MSPs with a platform that simplifies subscription commerce, drives growth, and becomes a true extension of their team," said Vassilis Zografos, CEO of Infiterra. Post this

"Infiterra's journey is driven by a clear market need for scalable subscription commerce solutions within the rapidly growing cloud and IT services ecosystem—a sector undergoing significant change as vendors increasingly adopt subscription-based models. With a proven SaaS platform and a heritage of excellence and industry expertise from interworks.cloud, Infiterra is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative tools that enable businesses to automate, scale efficiently, and drive sustainable growth," said Vassilis Zografos, CEO of Infiterra.

Infiterra has been recognized in IDC's Vendor Reference Guide and the Canalys Channel Ecosystem Landscape for its class-leading contribution to the sector. The company emphasizes accuracy, seamless integration, and adaptability, ensuring that its platform easily connects with vendor and back-office systems to support evolving business demands.

"The subscription commerce market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by increasing demand for automated, scalable solutions," said Shawn McMorran, Chairman at Infiterra. "As an independent company, Infiterra is now fully dedicated to driving innovation in this space, ensuring our platform evolves to meet the growing needs of our existing and future customers."

Infiterra's cloud platform makes it easy to support unified multi-vendor catalogs with self-service marketplaces for order management, fulfillment, and billing. With joined-up quote-to-bill processes and configurable subscription management workflows, Infiterra provides a uniquely adaptable platform for customers looking to innovate and grow in an evolving and competitive digital economy.

With newfound independence, the team at Infiterra is looking to accelerate investment in the platform technology and services needed to serve a wider international audience.

About Infiterra

Infiterra helps IT Distributors and MSPs transform and grow with a uniquely adaptable platform built for subscription commerce. By connecting quote-to-bill processes and enabling highly configurable subscription workflows, Infiterra empowers businesses to automate, simplify, and scale—acting as an extension of their teams.

