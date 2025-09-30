Infiterra to sponsor Canalys Forum EMEA and Americas 2025

Infiterra empowers IT distributors, MSPs and telcos to scale with confidence," said CEO Vassilis Zografos. "We're proud to sponsor Canalys Forum EMEA for the 3rd year and excited to debut in the U.S. at Canalys Forum Americas, driving the channel's future." Post this

Geographic expansion is a key theme in 2025. Infiterra has opened a London office to support its UK and European customers and prospects and is preparing to open a New York office in the coming months to expand its North American presence. The company recently appointed Joe Aleardi as Chief Revenue Officer.

Executive presence at Canalys Forums 2025

Barcelona (Oct 7–9): Dr. Vassilis Zografos, Chief Executive Officer & Cofounder; Apostolos Karakaxas, Chief Product Officer & Cofounder-; Paul Maguire, Director, Channel Growth.

Chicago (Oct 21–23): Joe Aleardi, Chief Revenue Officer; Alex Martel, Account Executive; Rathan Yogi, Account Executive.

Attendees can book a 1:1 meeting via the events' Canapii application (search Infiterra) or through Infiterra's dedicated landing page for EMEA & Americas.

"Our mission at Infiterra is to empower IT distributors, MSPs and telcos to scale their businesses with confidence," said Vassilis Zografos, CEO of Infiterra. "IT distributors and MSPs need more than just tools – they need the confidence to enter new markets and embrace new business models. At Infiterra, we deliver confidence through automation and an adaptable platform that scales with our partners' ambitions. The Canalys Forums is where ideas turn into alliances, creating real impact. We are proud to sponsor the Canalys Forum EMEA for the third consecutive year and privileged to expand our footprint into the U.S. ecosystem with our first-time sponsorship of the Canalys Forum Americas. Being part of the momentum shaping the channel's future is an honour and an energising opportunity.", continued Zografos.

Infiterra's platform is designed to secure 99.98% billing accuracy for IT distributors and large MSPs, while reducing operational overhead through automation. Measurable outcomes from European MSPs shared via recent customer survey:

First 6–9 months:

+26% blended service margins on packaged deals

43% faster quote-to-order cycle

99.98% billing accuracy and a 35% reduction in revenue leakage from automated reconciliation

60% of new customers purchased packaged solutions, lifting average order value (AOV) by more than 20%.

+9 pts NRR uplift on accounts using multi-year plans

About Infiterra

Infiterra is a vendor-agnostic subscription commerce platform for IT distributors, MSPs, and telcos. We unify billing, product catalogs, provisioning, and partner operations in a single solution – supporting any vendor, pricing model, or channel – so you can streamline complexity, scale faster, and grow with confidence. Building upon the heritage of interworks.cloud, Infiterra supports 80k+ users across 75+ markets, 400 marketplaces, and processes 1M+ invoices annually.

Media Contact

Pelli Papoulidou, Infiterra, 357 2200 0377, [email protected], infiterra.com

Mae Mavroudi, Infiterra, 357 2200 0377, [email protected], infiterra.com

SOURCE Infiterra