Inflo Health Celebrates Client Cohort's Graduation from ACR ImPower Program, Marking a Leap Forward in High-Reliability Radiology Follow-Up

The ImPower program gave us the framework, and Inflo's technology gave us the precision and reliability we needed to transform our lung nodule follow-up process," said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO, Terrebonne General Health System.

Inflo served as the technology partner to all three health systems during the program, integrating its AI-powered platform directly into radiology workflows. The result: every actionable lung nodule finding flagged, every recommended follow-up tracked, and a level of reliability that dramatically reduces the risk of patients slipping through the cracks.

"This graduation recognizes that with the right combination of technology and commitment, health systems can deliver consistently excellent care in one of the most complex areas of radiology," said Angela Adams, RN, BSN, CEO of Inflo Health. "We're proud to have supported these teams in building systems that will continue to benefit patients for years to come."

The ACR ImPower program connects radiology teams with structured improvement methods, expert coaching, and vendor partners to tackle real-world quality challenges. Participants join topic-focused "improvement collaboratives"—in this case, improving compliance with incidental pulmonary nodule follow-up recommendations—and work in cohorts to learn from each other and implement best practices. All three graduating health systems applied ImPower's data-driven approach to the problem of incidental lung nodule follow-up, a critical component of early lung cancer detection. They join dozens of hospitals nationwide that have leveraged ImPower to drive measurable improvements in patient care.

Through the ImPower initiative, the health systems achieved significant gains in follow-up care performance. For example, earlier ImPower participants have reported:

Higher follow-up completion rates: Up to a 74% increase in completed follow-up imaging for pulmonary nodules.

Better guideline adherence: Approximately a 20% improvement in adherence to established follow-up protocols (e.g., Fleischner Society guidelines).

Improved workflow efficiency: Nearly double (95% increase) in staff efficiency for managing radiology follow-ups, reducing manual workload and delays.

A cornerstone of this success was the integration of Inflo Health's AI-driven follow-up platform at each site. Inflo's technology automatically reads radiology reports, identifies 100% of actionable findings, and creates smart worklists integrated into the health systems' electronic health records. The software flags incidental nodules and other findings, then facilitates communication to the appropriate provider and even outreach to the patient for scheduling follow-up care, closing the loop and eliminating avoidable risks. By serving as a safety net for radiology results, the Inflo platform helped these organizations establish high-reliability workflows where every recommended follow-up is captured and addressed, closing critical care gaps.

"High-reliability follow-up is the result of many moving parts working in harmony," said Kandice Garcia Tomkins, RN, MS, Quality Improvement Director for the ACR Learning Network. "These health systems embraced that challenge, and Inflo's platform played an important role in ensuring no detail was missed."

The graduating organizations plan to continue using Inflo's platform beyond the program's end, applying lessons learned to other areas of radiology where follow-up is equally critical. For Inflo, the milestone reinforces its mission to equip health systems nationwide with the tools, data, and processes needed to ensure that every patient receives the right care at the right time, without exception.

About Inflo Health

Inflo Health drives high-reliability follow-up care. We are obsessed with the failure points that impact a follow-up and have developed a solution that serves as an enterprise safety net for all actionable findings. We identify 100% of recommendations for follow-up, drive documentation improvement, escalate risks before process failures, automate care orchestration to reduce tedious tasks and potential misses, and deliver the analytics that drive early effective intervention. At the heart of our solution is the radiologist. We amplify the radiologist's expertise and minimize noise in the follow-up process. Our solution, which is fully integrated with the EHR, is a vital safety net for quality outcomes and lowered liability. Info Health delivers the capability of tracking radiology-attributed value across the health system—in revenue and referrals—so that actionable findings are recognized for the care and value they provide. Ultimately, we enable better patient safety, reduced liability, stronger financial returns, and enhanced engagement across the care continuum. Never miss a follow-up with Inflo Health.

