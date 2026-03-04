Inflo Health Launches Cardiology Suite to Further Close the "Last Mile" Gap in Healthcare Delivery

"We partnered with Inflo to develop the capabilities to ensure that patients understand and complete their next step in care," said Dr. Mahesh Amin, Vice President/Chief Medical Officer for Hospital Service Lines at BayCare Health System. Post this

As AI detection algorithms continue to proliferate—more than 1,250 currently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), most within medical imaging—healthcare faces a pressing new challenge: converting detection into completed care. Nowhere is this gap more acute than in cardiology, where identified findings too often remain disconnected from the care pathways needed to act on them.

"Every conversation I have with clinical leaders comes back to one question: how do we take all of these diagnostic insights and guide patients to the next step in their care without burning out staff or creating confusion for patients?" said Angela Adams, RN, Chief Executive Officer of Inflo Health. "The systemic problem we solve is that last mile in the care journey. We bring together insights from AI detection and traditional diagnostics into an orchestration layer that works alongside the EHR. Expanding into cardiology is a natural progression as we help providers move patients into care pathways earlier and achieve better outcomes."

Health systems increasingly require an orchestration layer capable of consuming detected findings and guiding patients to the next step in care with clear ownership, timing, escalation pathways, and scalability across specialties. Inflo Health has rapidly addressed this need through a platform designed for universal application across diagnostic insights.

"Cardiology produces a steady stream of clinically meaningful findings. The real risk clinicians face isn't around whether those findings are documented, but whether the next step reliably happens," said Dr. Mahesh Amin, Vice President/Chief Medical Officer for Hospital Service Lines at BayCare Health System. "We partnered with Inflo to develop the capabilities to ensure that patients understand and complete their next step in care. Inflo is not another point solution; it is a platform that helps take us from finding to care delivery."

Three High-Impact Pathways

The new cardiology suite focuses on three distinct orchestration models. AAA management supports structured surveillance and timely escalation. Heart failure workflows enable coordinated follow-up across imaging, cardiology, and care teams. CAC management transforms incidental findings into attributable cardiovascular programs that engage patients earlier in preventive care.

"Two organizational dimensions stand out when thinking about care orchestration," Adams said. "First is attribution—understanding how imaging findings initiate downstream care across service lines. Second is governance. Beyond traditional process and technology oversight, governance must be viewed as a clinical outcome. That perspective is foundational to our high-reliability approach, ensuring transparency and a human-in-the-loop across every care pathway."

Building the Infrastructure for Accountable Care

Rather than adding another specialty tool, Inflo Health is advancing a new category: diagnostic care orchestration. The platform operates as a detection-agnostic layer that ensures findings translate into completed care across the enterprise, regardless of the AI system or imaging modality that surfaced them.

This latest launch comes after years of external validation and client success for Inflo Health. Recognized by the American College of Radiology Learning Network for quality and performance, Inflo Health already has a proven track record: Sentara recently reported a $1.7M return within six months, while East Alabama Medical Center achieved a 74% increase in follow-up closures for incidental lung nodules—outcomes that highlight the growing demand for scalable, high-reliability care orchestration.

As health systems continue investing in AI and advanced diagnostics, the industry is shifting from identifying risk to operationalizing response. By extending beyond radiology into cardiology and additional service lines, Inflo Health is building the infrastructure that connects diagnostic insight to accountable care pathways, enabling organizations to scale clinical impact, improve governance, and realize the full value of their diagnostic investments.

