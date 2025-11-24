Inflo Health to Showcase Agentic AI Safety Net for Radiology Follow-Up at RSNA 2025

Our mission is simple: move from finding a result to finishing the care, with technology that is proven, safe, and built with and for clinical teams." Post this

At RSNA, Inflo Health will demonstrate the latest updates to its agentic AI orchestration platform, which acts as an invisible safety net across radiology workflows. The platform automatically identifies every actionable finding, enriches each finding with clinical context, routes cases based on the individual patient, access and referral rules, facilitates pre-authorization, automates patient and provider outreach, and confirms completion—without adding work to radiologists or care teams. Health systems using Inflo Health report closure rates above 85% and up to 95% improvements in care-navigation efficiency, transforming the traditional radiology worklist into a fully automated follow-up safety net.

"Volume and complexity are rising, but capacity is not," said Angela Adams, RN, BSN, Chief Executive Officer of Inflo Health. "Radiologists don't need another queue of tasks—they need an agentic AI partner that pulls the right context, coordinates the next steps, and makes sure every patient is carried across the finish line. Our mission is simple: move from finding a result to finishing the care, with technology that is proven, safe, and built with and for clinical teams."

Inflo's RSNA presence follows a series of recent milestones, including publication in the Epic Showcase, recognition as a Gold Stevie® Award winner for Women-Led Tech Scale-Up of the Year, and the graduation of client partners Terrebonne General Health System, St. Tammany Health System, and Ochsner Health from the American College of Radiology (ACR) ImPower program, where Inflo served as the AI technology partner for high-reliability follow-up.

Inflo Health drives high-reliability follow-up care. We are obsessed with the failure points that impact a follow-up and have developed a solution that serves as an enterprise safety net for all actionable findings. We identify 100% of recommendations for follow-up, drive documentation improvement, escalate risks before process failures, automate care orchestration to reduce tedious tasks and potential misses, and deliver the analytics that drive early effective intervention. At the heart of our solution is the radiologist. We amplify the radiologist's expertise and minimize noise in the follow-up process. Our solution, which is fully integrated with the EHR, is a vital safety net for quality outcomes and lowered liability. Info Health delivers the capability of tracking radiology-attributed value across the health system—in revenue and referrals—so that actionable findings are recognized for the care and value they provide. Ultimately, we enable better patient safety, reduced liability, stronger financial returns, and enhanced engagement across the care continuum. Never miss a follow-up with Inflo Health.

