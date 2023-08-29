InflowCX Acquires NetFore, a Full-Service Software Development Firm Specializing in AI and Self-Service Technologies

InflowCX announced today that they have acquired NetFore. The partnership accelerates InflowCX's expansion of service offerings for contact center self-service and AI technologies.

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InflowCX, a market-leading, innovative provider of strategic advisory, consulting, professional, and managed services for contact center and unified communications technologies, announced today that they have acquired NetFore. The partnership accelerates InflowCX's expansion of service offerings for contact center self-service and AI technologies and gives immediate impact to existing InflowCX customers as they navigate their AI strategy.

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, NetFore is a software services firm that combines a passion for technology with a commitment to excellence in the creation of outstanding software solutions. With their experience in building AI-driven Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) solutions, NetFore's capabilities align with InflowCX's strategic expansion into the rapidly growing AI and digital self-service marketplace.

InflowCX's CEO, Ken Smith, said "The expansion of InflowCX's service offerings aligns seamlessly with NetFore's expertise in digital self-service, AI development, and API integrations. Being a leader in the market, InflowCX consistently strives to enhance our range of services to cater to the changing requirements of our clients. As companies explore how AI fits into their CX strategy, the combination of InflowCX and NetFore will provide expert guidance in evaluating, deploying, and customizing AI technology to better serve their customers. The NetFore team complements our capabilities perfectly and enables us to provide a broader range of valuable services to our clients and technology partners."

Ken Workun, CEO of NetFore stated, "InflowCX's capabilities complement ours in a way that significantly enhances and expands our ability to better serve our clients. The team at NetFore is excited to accelerate our combined competencies and continue our momentum as a growing customer experience software leader."

InflowCX is a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, a Philadelphia area private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries.

About InflowCX

InflowCX is an innovative provider of strategic advisory, consulting, and managed services for contact centers, customer experience, and unified communications solutions to over 1,000 customers nationwide. InflowCX has grown to be a trusted advisor in its market through the high caliber of its work, problem-solving approach, and focus on client satisfaction. More information can be found at www.inflowcx.com

About NetFore

NetFore Systems is a Canadian software services firm that combines a passion for technology with a commitment to excellence in the creation of outstanding software. Our mission is simple: to help your organization succeed in the complex world of software and data. More information can be found at www.netfore.com

About Renovus

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, from its base in the Philadelphia area, manages $1 billion across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over twenty-five U.S.-based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services, and technology services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue tuck-in acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn

