Influencer Marketing Platform CreatorIQ Elevates Exec Brit Starr To Chief Marketing Officer

"With accelerating technological advancements, combined with the renewed importance of authenticity and human connection, CreatorIQ and the industry are at an inflection point. I have never been more confident that creator marketing is the future of marketing." Post this

"CreatorIQ is continually pushing the envelope in how we serve our customers and push the creator industry forward. Under Brit's leadership, our Marketing team has played a critical role in scaling CreatorIQ into an industry-leading, global company that puts creators at the heart of marketing," said Chris Harrington, CEO of CreatorIQ. "Brit has been a highly valuable partner who leads with authenticity and accountability. I am honored to recognize her impact and elevate her to this expanded leadership role."

Starr brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, having previously held key positions at creator intelligence platform Tribe Dynamics as SVP of Revenue and SVP of Marketing before it was acquired in 2021 by CreatorIQ. As an early member of Tribe Dynamics, Starr has been a leader in the growing creator economy for more than eight years.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to take on this expanded role at CreatorIQ," said Brit Starr, CMO of CreatorIQ. "For more than a decade, I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the undeniable role of creators in transforming the way brands connect with consumers. With accelerating technological advancements, combined with the renewed importance of authenticity and human connection, CreatorIQ and the industry are at an inflection point. I have never been more confident that creator marketing is the future of marketing."

As CMO, Starr will continue to oversee all CreatorIQ marketing efforts, including events, communications, content, research and insights, brand and creative, product marketing, and performance marketing. She will work closely with the executive team to ensure that CreatorIQ continues to deliver best-in-class solutions that meet the needs of the growing global customer base, with the creator economy expected to grow to $500 billion by 2027.

Over the last year, CreatorIQ has continued to hire key talent that underpins the company's critical role in today's marketing ecosystem, including most recently naming martech growth driver and SaaS veteran Chris Harrington as CEO. CreatorIQ has also made crucial product and partner announcements, including announcing a partnership with Snap Inc. to manage and measure creators directly through the CreatorIQ platform and producing an industry-first report with TikTok on top-performing brands.

Starr, Harrington, and other CreatorIQ executives will speak at the annual CreatorIQ Connect conference on October 10 in Los Angeles alongside notable brands and agencies, including Paramount, Gap, AT&T, Unilever, Edelman, and more. To learn more about CreatorIQ Connect and register for the event, visit creatoriqconnect.creatoriq.com.

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitate scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows, and robust reporting while ensuring compliance and brand safety. Thousands of the world's most innovative brands and agencies use CreatorIQ, including Logitech, Movers+Shakers, Nestlé, RQ, Sephora, Unilever, and more. Learn more at CreatorIQ.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Martha Bennett, CreatorIQ, 1 7049565404, [email protected]

SOURCE CreatorIQ