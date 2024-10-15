Influencer Marketing Platform SquadApp Closes on Strategic Acquisition of The Reiman Agency

This collaboration will harness The Reiman Agency's renowned expertise in media and entertainment partnerships alongside SquadApp's innovative platform to deliver more impactful and scalable influencer marketing strategies for brands globally.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant move poised to transform the influencer marketing landscape, SquadApp, a cutting-edge data-driven influencer marketing platform, closed on the strategic acquisition of The Reiman Agency, led by CEO Alden Reiman. The acquisition was driven by a desire to scale SquadApp's sports and celebrity-based influencer marketing through cutting-edge technology. This collaboration will harness The Reiman Agency's renowned expertise in media and entertainment partnerships alongside SquadApp's innovative platform to deliver more impactful and scalable influencer marketing strategies for brands globally.

Alden Reiman, the Founder and CEO of The Reiman Agency, has established a formidable reputation through successful brand partnerships with high-profile celebrities, athletes, and media figures. Known for representing major names such as two-time World Series Champion David Justice and orchestrating the largest NIL deal between Georgia Tech and TiVo, The Reiman Agency has become synonymous with groundbreaking media collaborations across fashion, sports, and entertainment.

With the sports industry's revenue increasingly driven by media rights and advertising, not just ticket sales, the collaboration is poised to capture a lucrative share of the growing sports-sponsorship market. According to PwC, this market is projected to skyrocket from $63 billion in 2021 to $109 billion by 2030, highlighting the vast potential for growth. SquadApp and The Reiman Agency are ready to help brands tap into this surge by offering innovative marketing solutions that leverage the power of athletes and celebrities.

With this partnership, Reiman's expertise will enhance SquadApp's ability to connect brands with global influencers. SquadApp is designed to optimize campaign effectiveness and maximize ROI for brands seeking to leverage the power of influencer marketing. This partnership will also see SquadApp integrate Reiman's unique curation and execution strategies into its data-driven platform, offering brands the tools they need to scale successful influencer marketing campaigns worldwide.

"We're excited to join SquadApp, a leader in the future of influencer marketing," said Alden Reiman. "By merging our expertise in building impactful partnerships with Squad's innovative platform, we're redefining how brands and creators collaborate, emphasizing sustainable success and mutual benefit."

"SquadApp is thrilled to join forces with The Reiman Agency," said Anthony Adamovich, Co-Founder and CEO of SquadApp. "Alden's leadership and his agency's unparalleled industry knowledge will complement our platform's capabilities, driving more meaningful connections between brands and influencers. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in influencer marketing, helping brands amplify their reach across global markets with squads of influencers."

About SquadApp:

SquadApp is a US-based, data-driven influencer marketing platform that helps brands connect with influencers globally. Specializing in optimizing campaign effectiveness and maximizing ROI, SquadApp streamlines brand-influencer collaborations, providing businesses with scalable solutions to execute high-impact influencer marketing strategies.

About The Reiman Agency:

The Reiman Agency, led by CEO Alden Reiman, specializes in amplifying brands through strategic partnerships across media and entertainment. With a history of representing high-profile talent and securing landmark deals, the agency continues to lead the way in modern branding and media collaborations.

