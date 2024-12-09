Influent Energy Completes Inaugural 156 kW-DC Solar Installation for pewag's Green Initiative in Colorado

On October 31, 2024, Influent Energy, a woman-owned commercial solar company, completed the installation of a 156 kW-DC solar array at pewag Traction Chain Inc.'s Pueblo, Colorado plant. This marks the first step in pewag's U.S. green initiative, aligning its operations with the company's environmental standards established in Europe. The project used a dual-method installation combining ballasted and roof-attached components, showcasing Influent Energy's expertise in site-specific solar solutions. It was executed seamlessly, with no disruption to pewag's operations. Florian Oppenrieder, General Manager at pewag North America, praised Influent Energy's flawless execution and confirmed plans for future collaborations. pewag Traction Chain Inc., part of the Austrian-based pewag group, manufactures tire chains for North America, while Influent Energy specializes in comprehensive solar solutions. Both companies emphasize innovation, reliability, and sustainability in their operations. For more information, visit pewag.us or influentenergy.com

PUEBLO, Colo., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a testament to efficiency and environmental commitment, Influent Energy, a leading woman-owned commercial solar company, has successfully commissioned a 156 kW-DC roof-mounted solar array for pewag Traction Chain Inc. Pueblo, Colorado plant, marking a significant milestone in the international chain manufacturer's U.S. environmental initiatives.

This project, located at pewag's Pueblo, Colorado facility, marks pewag's inaugural expansion of its green initiatives in the United States, aligning its American operations with the company's established European environmental standards.

Florian Oppenrieder, General Manager of Snow Chains for pewag Traction Chain Inc. North America, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership:

"We've had great cooperation with Influent Energy from the start to finish. The project was flawlessly executed without any impact on our day to day operations. The Team—led by Curt Hayward, project lead, and John Powers, operational lead—provided outstanding support throughout. The system is running perfectly, and we're already planning future projects with Influent at our sister companies in other states in the U.S."

The solar array utilizes an innovative dual installation method, combining ballasted and roof-attached components. This tailored approach demonstrates Influent Energy's expertise in addressing site-specific challenges while maximizing solar potential. Influent Energy's comprehensive approach, including post-installation support and system monitoring, ensures pewag can continue optimizing its energy efficiency and sustainability efforts well into the future.

About the pewag Traction Chain Inc./pewag group

pewag Traction Chain Inc. is manufacturing company for traction/tire chains for the North American market, with distribution/warehousing facilities across the United States and Canada. Located in Pueblo, Colorado, pewag Traction Chain Inc. is part of the pewag group with its HQs in Austria, Europe. pewag group is an internationally active company operating in various segments, including forestry, traction products, and much more. With a long tradition of manufacturing high-quality products, pewag stands for innovation and reliability. For more information, visit www.pewag.us

About Influent Energy

Influent Energy is a woman-owned, M/WBE-certified commercial solar EPC with a national presence. The company specializes in delivering turnkey solar solutions, managing everything from design and engineering to installation and maintenance. Dedicated to helping organizations across industries lower energy costs and enhance sustainability, Influent Energy leads the way in renewable energy innovation.

For more information about Influent Energy, visit www.influentenergy.com.

