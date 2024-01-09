Influential Smriti Kirubanandan accepted into Forbes Business Development Council

Smriti was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of Her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forbes Business Development Council is an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.

Smriti Kirubanandan is a Growth and Strategic Partnerships Executive at a Global Organization and founder of HLTH Forward Podcast. She is globally recognized for her business and social impact contributions. She has been accepted into the Forbes Business Development Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level sales and business development executives.

Smriti was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Smriti will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Smriti will also be able to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to publishing Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Smriti says, "I am excited to learn from fellow leaders and contribute. Given my vast background in healthcare and technology, I envision accelerated value creation. With Forbes's credibility and hand-picked members, I believe this is a great place to be."

ABOUT SMRITI KIRUBANANDAN

Smriti has a strong background in robotics and public health and currently serves as Global Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships Executive, where she focuses on driving significant transformations within various ecosystems, concentrating on customer experience, intelligent automation, data analytics, and insights, and is determined to make healthcare more accessible and affordable through innovation and empathy. She also spearheads brand development, thought leadership, and market research.

Smriti was selected as a Young Global Leader 2023 by the World Economic Forum, a member of the Young Leaders Circle at the Milken Institute, and the Founder of the HLTH Forward Podcast. This award-winning media platform hosts healthcare leaders, policymakers, and artists to discuss the challenges in the system and what we could do collectively to move healthcare forward.

