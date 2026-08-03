Info-Tech Research Group Names Broadleaf Commerce a Champion in the 2026 B2B eCommerce Data Quadrant Report

"Seeing our clients rank us as 'Easiest to Customize' alongside 'Best Business Value' is the ultimate validation of that strategy. Furthermore, winning 'Best Support' and 'Best Training' means we have both the best software and the best people to work with in Commerce." Post this

The recognition reflects Broadleaf's focus on the realities of enterprise B2B: deep and account-specific catalogs, complex pricing, and buying workflows that off-the-shelf platforms struggle to model, all backed by a team of expert engineers and consultants who work alongside customer teams.

Broadleaf received top recognition across the board for our 2026 B2B Commerce platform, including:

Top Feature: Catalog Management

Top Feature: Shopping Cart Management

Best Business Value

Best Feature Breadth

Best Support

Best Training

Easiest to Customize

"We have always championed the idea that enterprises need an extensible framework, not a rigid product that forces you to change your business processes to match the technology," said Brad Buhl, Chief Revenue Officer at Broadleaf Commerce. "Seeing our clients rank us as 'Easiest to Customize' alongside 'Best Business Value' is the ultimate validation of that strategy. Furthermore, winning 'Best Support' and 'Best Training' means we have both the best software and the best people to work with in Commerce."

The Data Quadrant reports published by Info-Tech Research Group evaluate and rank products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. A software provider's placement in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking and categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

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About Broadleaf Commerce

Broadleaf Commerce believes in furthering commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), unified, multi-site, and marketplace solutions. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Broadleaf provides a composable eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. Learn more at www.broadleafcommerce.com.

Media Contact

Cassandra Gaston, Broadleaf Commerce, 1 8179043990, [email protected], https://broadleafcommerce.com/

SOURCE Broadleaf Commerce