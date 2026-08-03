Info-Tech Research Group Names Broadleaf Commerce a Leader in the 2026 B2C eCommerce Data Quadrant Report

"Winning 'Top Feature: Microsite Management' alongside 'Easiest to Manage' proves that you can deploy complex, multi-brand experiences without needing multiple platforms or sprawling solutions." Post this

The recognition reflects what modern retail demands: the ability to launch and manage multiple brands, sites, and storefronts from a single platform while delivering the fast, personalized experiences consumers expect, supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants who work alongside customer teams.

Broadleaf received top recognition across the board for our 2026 B2C Commerce platform, including:

Top Feature: Microsite Management

Top Feature: Shopping Cart Management

Best Business Value

Best Feature Breadth

Best Support

Best Training

Easiest to Customize

Easiest to Manage

"B2C eCommerce is notoriously fickle, and brands are tired of being boxed in by monolithic 'one-size-fits-all' products," said Brad Buhl, Chief Revenue Officer at Broadleaf Commerce. "Winning 'Top Feature: Microsite Management' alongside 'Easiest to Manage' proves that you can deploy complex, multi-brand experiences without needing multiple platforms or sprawling solutions. Plus, taking home 'Best Support' and 'Best Training' shows that we're a true partner with our clients, proving we have both the best software and the best people to work with in Commerce."

The Data Quadrant reports published by Info-Tech Research Group evaluate and rank products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. A software provider's placement in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking and categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

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About Broadleaf Commerce

Broadleaf Commerce believes in furthering commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), unified, multi-site, and marketplace solutions. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Broadleaf provides a composable eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. Learn more at www.broadleafcommerce.com.

Media Contact

Cassandra Gaston, Broadleaf Commerce, 1 8179043990, [email protected], www.broadleafcommerce.com

SOURCE Broadleaf Commerce